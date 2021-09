The Moto E20 is Motorola's newest extremely affordable phone

The Motorola Moto E20 is one of the cheapest phones around

The new Motorola Moto E20 boasts a 6.5-inch screen with a notch above, slim side bezels, and a noticeably thicker chin. Supported is a HD+ resolution, meaning you might be able to notice a few pixels here and there, though it should be acceptable.



Turning the smartphone over reveals a dual-camera setup that’s disguised as a triple-camera layout with the help of the LED flash. A 13-megapixel sensor act as the main shooter, while a 2-megapixel depth sensor will add background blur to photos.



Sitting on the inside is a Unisoc chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. To keep things running smoothly, Motorola has chosen to ship the device with Android 11 Go, Google’s lightweight operating system designed for low-end smartphones. The brand guarantees two years of security patches but no OS upgrades.



Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging, a USB-C port on the bottom of the phone, and an IP52 splash and dust resistance rating, so you won't have to worry about getting it a bit wet. The Motorola Moto E20 is scheduled to hit shelves in October across Europe. It retails at €100, making it one of the most affordable phones around, and comes in two colors: blue and gray.

We’re nine months into 2021 and Motorola continues to churn out new budget phones as fast as ever. Today, the Chicago-based brand has announced (via) its latest model — the Moto E20 — in Europe.