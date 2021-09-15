Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Motorola Android

The Moto E20 is Motorola's newest extremely affordable phone

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
The Moto E20 is Motorola's newest extremely affordable phone
We’re nine months into 2021 and Motorola continues to churn out new budget phones as fast as ever. Today, the Chicago-based brand has announced (via Android Planet) its latest model — the Moto E20 — in Europe.

The Motorola Moto E20 is one of the cheapest phones around


The new Motorola Moto E20 boasts a 6.5-inch screen with a notch above, slim side bezels, and a noticeably thicker chin. Supported is a HD+ resolution, meaning you might be able to notice a few pixels here and there, though it should be acceptable.

Turning the smartphone over reveals a dual-camera setup that’s disguised as a triple-camera layout with the help of the LED flash. A 13-megapixel sensor act as the main shooter, while a 2-megapixel depth sensor will add background blur to photos.

Sitting on the inside is a Unisoc chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. To keep things running smoothly, Motorola has chosen to ship the device with Android 11 Go, Google’s lightweight operating system designed for low-end smartphones. The brand guarantees two years of security patches but no OS upgrades.

Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging, a USB-C port on the bottom of the phone, and an IP52 splash and dust resistance rating, so you won’t have to worry about getting it a bit wet.

The Motorola Moto E20 is scheduled to hit shelves in October across Europe. It retails at €100, making it one of the most affordable phones around, and comes in two colors: blue and gray.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple's first 120Hz display on the iPhone 13 Pro is all Samsung, down to the refresh range
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Apple's first 120Hz display on the iPhone 13 Pro is all Samsung, down to the refresh range
T-Mobile's new '5G UC' icon won't be iPhone 13 exclusive
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile's new '5G UC' icon won't be iPhone 13 exclusive
The Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6 are more alike than you think
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6 are more alike than you think
Amazon is running some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G sales ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Amazon is running some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G sales ever
-$300
Visible MVNO to sell the 5G iPhone 13 line and the Apple Watch Series 7
by Alan Friedman,  0
Visible MVNO to sell the 5G iPhone 13 line and the Apple Watch Series 7
Apple iPhone sales at major U.S. carriers didn't crash heading into today's event
by Alan Friedman,  7
Apple iPhone sales at major U.S. carriers didn't crash heading into today's event
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless