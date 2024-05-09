Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!

The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra may be the king of all flagship Android phones with its fancy stylus and immense amount of firepower, but it's heavy on the budget. Scratch that! Its hefty price tag is like a huge rock that crushes your bank account, leaving you with a few dollars, enough to buy one or two bars of Snickers to ease the pain of emptying your wallet.

Okay, okay! We may have exaggerated a bit here, but you get the point. Unfortunately, flagship phones nowadays are extremely expensive, which makes this deal even more enticing, as it lets you snag one without breaking the bank — that much.

As for the deal itself, it's about the powerful Motorola Edge+ (2023), which is Motorola's current flagship phone. Right now, this handsome fella is discounted by $200 on Amazon and can be yours for less than $600. We agree that $600 is still a serious price tag. However, the fact that you are getting a phone with 512GB of storage space and amazing performance softens the blow and tips the scales in favor of pulling the trigger on this deal now.

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Now $200 OFF on Amazon!

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is now $200 off its price on Amazon. Boasting a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the phone offers top-tier performance. It also sports 512GB of storage space, which is incredible as it's under the $600 mark. The phone also takes beautiful photos and can last up to two days on a single charge. It's a real bang for your buck, so save on one while you can!
$200 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save $200 and score free earbuds at Motorola

Alternatively, you can get the Motorola Edge+ (2023) on Motorola.com, where this bad boy is available at a sweet $200 discount and comes bundled with free top-tier Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds. So, your total savings will be about $499.99!
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola


That being said, the offer has been available for a while, and although there is no visible timer, it may expire soon. Therefore, we strongly suggest acting fast and snagging a brand-new Motorola Edge+ (2023) through this deal as soon as possible.

In case you want a pair of new top-notch earbuds as well, feel free to grab your Motorola Edge+ (2023) on Motorola.com instead. In addition to the same $200 discount, Motorola is offering a pair of Bose QuietComfort II earbuds as a freebie with its flagship phone.

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) boasts a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, giving it the ability to deal with anything you throw its way. Moreover, it sports a capable 50 MP main camera and 60 MP selfie snapper, allowing you to take beautiful photos. It also comes with a 5100mAh battery, offering up to two days of usage, and fast 68W wired charging, which can fill the tank in under an hour.

Featured Stories
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
5 Reasons to Buy the New M4 iPad Pro
5 Reasons to Buy the New M4 iPad Pro
So, yeah. The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is indeed among the best phones on the market and is a real bargain, especially now. This is why it would be best to stop wasting any more time and just save on one now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Edge - Deals History
15 stories
09 May, 2024
The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still 42% off and a total bargain at its current price The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
03 May, 2024
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
25 Apr, 2024
The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) with 512GB of storage is heavily discounted and selling like hot cakes
24 Apr, 2024
Exciting deal lands the flagship-grade Motorola Edge+ (2022) under the $300 mark on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's deal and enjoy pumping tunes at a bargain
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's deal and enjoy pumping tunes at a bargain
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless