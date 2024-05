The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra may be the king of all flagship Android phones with its fancy stylus and immense amount of firepower, but it's heavy on the budget. Scratch that! Its hefty price tag is like a huge rock that crushes your bank account, leaving you with a few dollars, enough to buy one or two bars of Snickers to ease the pain of emptying your wallet.Okay, okay! We may have exaggerated a bit here, but you get the point. Unfortunately, flagship phones nowadays are extremely expensive, which makes this deal even more enticing, as it lets you snag one without breaking the bank — that much.As for the deal itself, it's about the powerful Motorola Edge+ (2023) , which is Motorola's current flagship phone. Right now, this handsome fella is discounted by $200 on Amazon and can be yours for less than $600. We agree that $600 is still a serious price tag. However, the fact that you are getting a phone with 512GB of storage space and amazing performance softens the blow and tips the scales in favor of pulling the trigger on this deal now.