The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra may be the king of all flagship Android phones with its fancy stylus and immense amount of firepower, but it's heavy on the budget. Scratch that! Its hefty price tag is like a huge rock that crushes your bank account, leaving you with a few dollars, enough to buy one or two bars of Snickers to ease the pain of emptying your wallet.
As for the deal itself, it's about the powerful Motorola Edge+ (2023), which is Motorola's current flagship phone. Right now, this handsome fella is discounted by $200 on Amazon and can be yours for less than $600. We agree that $600 is still a serious price tag. However, the fact that you are getting a phone with 512GB of storage space and amazing performance softens the blow and tips the scales in favor of pulling the trigger on this deal now.
That being said, the offer has been available for a while, and although there is no visible timer, it may expire soon. Therefore, we strongly suggest acting fast and snagging a brand-new Motorola Edge+ (2023) through this deal as soon as possible.
In case you want a pair of new top-notch earbuds as well, feel free to grab your Motorola Edge+ (2023) on Motorola.com instead. In addition to the same $200 discount, Motorola is offering a pair of Bose QuietComfort II earbuds as a freebie with its flagship phone.
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) boasts a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, giving it the ability to deal with anything you throw its way. Moreover, it sports a capable 50 MP main camera and 60 MP selfie snapper, allowing you to take beautiful photos. It also comes with a 5100mAh battery, offering up to two days of usage, and fast 68W wired charging, which can fill the tank in under an hour.
So, yeah. The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is indeed among the best phones on the market and is a real bargain, especially now. This is why it would be best to stop wasting any more time and just save on one now!
Okay, okay! We may have exaggerated a bit here, but you get the point. Unfortunately, flagship phones nowadays are extremely expensive, which makes this deal even more enticing, as it lets you snag one without breaking the bank — that much.
