Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!

The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still 42% off and a total bargain at its current price

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still 42% off and a total bargain at its current price
The surreal Motorola Edge+ (2023) may be on sale at a gorgeous discount at both Amazon and Motorola, but another Motorola phone is currently an even bigger bang for your buck, especially if you are on a budget.

Right now, the sleek Motorola Edge (2023) with 256GB of storage space is on sale at a beautiful $250 discount, allowing you to get one for a whopping 42% off its price. In other words, you have the chance to snag this exquisite piece of machinery at its lowest price on Amazon for just under $350, making this deal truly unmissable.

Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Now $250 OFF on Amazon!

The Motorola Edge 2023 is still discounted by $250 discount on Amazon. The phone offers a solid mid-range performance and comes with a beautiful display, making it great for streaming and gaming. In addition, it lasts a whole day on a single charge and supports 68W wired charging. The phone is a real steal right now, so save on one today!
$250 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


Granted, the offer has been available for a while. But, so what? It's still as awesome as it was on its first day. Therefore, we suggest taking advantage of it now if you still haven't done that, as the Motorola Edge (2023) has a lot going for it.

Boasting a Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the phone delivers a good mid-range performance and has enough firepower to run demanding games without issues. In addition, its 6.6-inch display has a 2400 x 1080p resolution, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits, and even supports HDR10+. So, we think it's safe to say that the phone is great for gaming and streaming videos or movies while on the go.

To top it off, the 4400 mAh battery on board offers an all-day battery life, while Motorola's update policy ensures the phone receives two major OS updates and three years of security patches.

Of course, for a phone at this price, there will be some corners cut. In this case, Motorola decided to be the camera department. While packing a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie snapper, the phone's photos look decent, but they are not of iPhone-level quality, which is completely normal for a phone in this price range. On the flip side, you'll be able to capture videos at 4K at 30 fps.

Overall, the Motorola Edge (2023) is real value for money. This is why, you should tap that deal button and save on one now while you can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Featured Stories

Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
5 Reasons to Buy the New M4 iPad Pro
5 Reasons to Buy the New M4 iPad Pro
Motorola Edge - Deals History
15 stories
09 May, 2024
The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still 42% off and a total bargain at its current price The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
03 May, 2024
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
25 Apr, 2024
The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) with 512GB of storage is heavily discounted and selling like hot cakes
24 Apr, 2024
Exciting deal lands the flagship-grade Motorola Edge+ (2022) under the $300 mark on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's tempting deal
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's tempting deal
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless