The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still 42% off and a total bargain at its current price

Granted, the offer has been available for a while . But, so what? It's still as awesome as it was on its first day. Therefore, we suggest taking advantage of it now if you still haven't done that, as the Motorola Edge (2023) has a lot going for it.Boasting a Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the phone delivers a good mid-range performance and has enough firepower to run demanding games without issues. In addition, its 6.6-inch display has a 2400 x 1080p resolution, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits, and even supports HDR10+. So, we think it's safe to say that the phone is great for gaming and streaming videos or movies while on the go.To top it off, the 4400 mAh battery on board offers an all-day battery life, while Motorola's update policy ensures the phone receives two major OS updates and three years of security patches.Of course, for a phone at this price, there will be some corners cut. In this case, Motorola decided to be the camera department. While packing a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie snapper, the phone's photos look decent, but they are not of iPhone-level quality, which is completely normal for a phone in this price range. On the flip side, you'll be able to capture videos at 4K at 30 fps.Overall, the Motorola Edge (2023) is real value for money. This is why, you should tap that deal button and save on one now while you can!