The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still 42% off and a total bargain at its current price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The surreal Motorola Edge+ (2023) may be on sale at a gorgeous discount at both Amazon and Motorola, but another Motorola phone is currently an even bigger bang for your buck, especially if you are on a budget.
Right now, the sleek Motorola Edge (2023) with 256GB of storage space is on sale at a beautiful $250 discount, allowing you to get one for a whopping 42% off its price. In other words, you have the chance to snag this exquisite piece of machinery at its lowest price on Amazon for just under $350, making this deal truly unmissable.
Granted, the offer has been available for a while. But, so what? It's still as awesome as it was on its first day. Therefore, we suggest taking advantage of it now if you still haven't done that, as the Motorola Edge (2023) has a lot going for it.
Boasting a Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the phone delivers a good mid-range performance and has enough firepower to run demanding games without issues. In addition, its 6.6-inch display has a 2400 x 1080p resolution, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits, and even supports HDR10+. So, we think it's safe to say that the phone is great for gaming and streaming videos or movies while on the go.
Of course, for a phone at this price, there will be some corners cut. In this case, Motorola decided to be the camera department. While packing a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie snapper, the phone's photos look decent, but they are not of iPhone-level quality, which is completely normal for a phone in this price range. On the flip side, you'll be able to capture videos at 4K at 30 fps.
Overall, the Motorola Edge (2023) is real value for money. This is why, you should tap that deal button and save on one now while you can!
Right now, the sleek Motorola Edge (2023) with 256GB of storage space is on sale at a beautiful $250 discount, allowing you to get one for a whopping 42% off its price. In other words, you have the chance to snag this exquisite piece of machinery at its lowest price on Amazon for just under $350, making this deal truly unmissable.
Granted, the offer has been available for a while. But, so what? It's still as awesome as it was on its first day. Therefore, we suggest taking advantage of it now if you still haven't done that, as the Motorola Edge (2023) has a lot going for it.
Boasting a Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the phone delivers a good mid-range performance and has enough firepower to run demanding games without issues. In addition, its 6.6-inch display has a 2400 x 1080p resolution, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits, and even supports HDR10+. So, we think it's safe to say that the phone is great for gaming and streaming videos or movies while on the go.
To top it off, the 4400 mAh battery on board offers an all-day battery life, while Motorola's update policy ensures the phone receives two major OS updates and three years of security patches.
Of course, for a phone at this price, there will be some corners cut. In this case, Motorola decided to be the camera department. While packing a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie snapper, the phone's photos look decent, but they are not of iPhone-level quality, which is completely normal for a phone in this price range. On the flip side, you'll be able to capture videos at 4K at 30 fps.
Overall, the Motorola Edge (2023) is real value for money. This is why, you should tap that deal button and save on one now while you can!
09 May, 2024The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still 42% off and a total bargain at its current price The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
03 May, 2024Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
25 Apr, 2024The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) with 512GB of storage is heavily discounted and selling like hot cakes
24 Apr, 2024Exciting deal lands the flagship-grade Motorola Edge+ (2022) under the $300 mark on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: