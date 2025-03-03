GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Mind-blowing new Motorola Edge+ (2023) deal bundles the gorgeous phone with $570 worth of freebies

Is the Motorola Edge+ (2023) one of the best budget 5G phones you can buy in 2025? Probably not... at its $799.99 list price, but that's where the handset maker's frequent sales events come in, letting bargain hunters save as much as 400 bucks with no special requirements on a number of different occasions in recent months.

Believe it or not, Motorola's latest sitewide promotional campaign allows Edge Plus buyers to save even more than $400 this week, although in order to do that, you will still need to pay the full aforementioned 800 bucks. That's because the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone itself is not discounted this time around, instead including two amazingly valuable freebies.

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

$799 99
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color, Free Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Included
Buy at Motorola

I'm talking about a mid-range Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 with a stylus and keyboard bundled in (which, for the purposes of this offer, counts as one item), as well as a pair of super-premium Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds with top-of-the-line active noise cancellation.

These products are typically worth a combined $569, vastly improving a Motorola Edge+ (2023) value proposition that's frankly not that great in this day and age sans hefty discounts or other deal sweeteners.

The second-gen Lenovo Tab P11, in case you're wondering, is obviously no iPad Pro or iPad Air alternative, but with a reasonably sharp and smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable 11.5-inch screen, excellent quad speaker sound system, and up to 10 hours of battery life (not to mention those productivity-improving accessories), this thing certainly qualifies as a very nice Android tablet to get... for $0.

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023), meanwhile, has definitely aged pretty gracefully, looking as premium as it did back when it made its commercial debut in, well, 2023, with not just a high-quality metal-and-glass construction, but also some very pronounced display curves and an actual display that shines as far as both resolution and refresh rate technology are concerned.

The generous 512 gigs of internal storage space, decent 8GB RAM count, large 5,100mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W wired and 15W wireless charging functionality, and the 50 + 12 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system are all very strong arguments in favor of purchasing the Edge+ (2023), especially while it's on a "blooming new deals sale" this week.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading Comments...

