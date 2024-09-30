The high-end, 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is in mid-range category selling for $300 off
You might expect a powerful phone with 512GB of storage to tank your bank account, and... you'd be right to expect that. A handset with such specs will usually set you back about $1000 and more. However, not today, as this deal post is about a high-end phone that can be yours for just $499.99.
Since you've already read the title, you know that the phone in question is none other than Motorola's flagship, the Motorola Edge+ (2023), which is discounted by a whopping $300 on the manufacturer's official website. And when you subtract $300 from the phone's not-so-budget-friendly price of $799.99, you're getting the unmissable opportunity to score this bad boy for just $499.99.
The even better news is that you can score even bigger savings on this powerhouse with a trade-in. Motorola is offering an additional $100 trade-in discount on most phones, and a $150 if you trade in an older Razr phone.
Speaking of Razrs, the manufacturer is currently selling its Motorola Razr+ 2023 at a bonkers $400 discount, so be sure to snatch one if you want to start living the foldable lifestyle on the cheap. However, if you want a more traditional phone, we suggest getting the Motorola Edge+ (2023) with this deal now, as it has been available for a while, and you never know when it might expire. This fella has a lot to offer, and you definitely don't want to miss this chance of getting it for much less than usual.
With a hefty 5100mAh battery on deck, the phone lets you enjoy up to two full days of usage on one charge. It also supports fast 68W wired charging that will get you back in action in under an hour. Additionally, the phone ships with a 68W charger inside the box.
Offering fast performance, ample storage, and good battery life, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is worth going for, especially now that it can be yours for only $499.99. Therefore, don't hesitate! Act fast and save on one now!
Speaking of Razrs, the manufacturer is currently selling its Motorola Razr+ 2023 at a bonkers $400 discount, so be sure to snatch one if you want to start living the foldable lifestyle on the cheap. However, if you want a more traditional phone, we suggest getting the Motorola Edge+ (2023) with this deal now, as it has been available for a while, and you never know when it might expire. This fella has a lot to offer, and you definitely don't want to miss this chance of getting it for much less than usual.
Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this puppy can deal with any task you throw its way. In addition, it boasts a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP selfie snapper and takes beautiful photos. Moreover, the former can record videos in 8K at 30fps, while the latter can do the same in 4K at 60fps.
