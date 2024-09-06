30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
The high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) with 512GB of storage drops to mid-range price with this deal

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) with its display turned on.
A powerful phone with 512GB of storage that costs less than $500 may sound like something impossible, but here we are, telling you about a sweet deal that turns this impossibility into reality.

At this very moment, Amazon is offering the Motorola Edge+ (2023) at a jaw-dropping $300 discount, slashing 38% off the price of this performance beast. Thanks to this price cut, you can snag a unit for under $500, making this a deal you definitely don't want to miss. The markdown has been available for a while now, so if you still haven't saved big on this sleek handset, we suggest doing so now, as this fella is worth every penny!

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Now $300 OFF on Amazon!

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is discounted by $300 on Amazon. Thanks to this sweet price cut, you can now score a phone with 512GB of storage for under $500. The phone also offers top-tier performance and takes good-looking photos. Act fast and save while you can!
$300 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


Putting aside the fact that you're getting a phone with 512GB of storage for under $500, you're also scoring a device with top-tier performance. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy can handle any task, no matter how demanding.

Additionally, it sports a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP snapper for selfies, both of which take good-looking photos. The main unit can also capture clips in 8K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can record in 4K at 60fps.

Meanwhile, the 5100mAh power cell on board will ensure you have enough power for up to two days before needing a recharge. And when it's time for a top-up, the 68W wired charging will fill the tank in under an hour. You'll also get a 68W charger inside the box.

As you can see, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still among the best phones on the market, offering impressive performance and good camera capabilities. Furthermore, its current price of under $500 makes it a real steal. So, don't waste time and snatch one with this deal now while you can!
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

