Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Exciting deal lands the flagship-grade Motorola Edge+ (2022) under the $300 mark on Amazon

By
0comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Exciting deal lands the flagship-grade Motorola Edge+ (2022) under the $300 mark on Amazon
Did you get a chance to check out Motorola’s epic deal on the Edge+ (2023), which now comes with a gift and a discount? What if you want something more affordable from Motorola’s non-foldable flagship line? Amazon is here for you with an impressive 29% markdown on the Edge+ (2022). This bad boy can now be yours for less than $300!

Get a new Motorola Edge+ (2022) for less than $300!

You can now treat yourself to a brand-new Motorola flagship phone for less than $300! We're not just kidding around, either! Amazon offers the 2022-released flagship phone at $119 off its price tag, landing it at some of the lowest prices ever available at the e-commerce giant. At that price, the handset packs a punch with its beautiful 6.7-inch pOLED screen with HDR10 support and 144Hz refresh rates. Under the hood, you also have a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor doing its magic! With 512GB storage on deck and a great triple camera setup on the rear, this device is now a sure hit for Android users on a tight budget.
$119 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


We’re talking about a brand-new Android phone and not a refurbished one, by the way. Even though this isn’t the best Motorola phone in 2024, it’s still among the brand’s top models. And now that it’s available at some of the lowest prices ever seen at the e-commerce giant, it’ll undoubtedly tickle the fancy of cash-strapped Android users. 

With its 6.7-inch pOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rates and HDR10 support, plus a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, this puppy is obviously much better than another popular Motorola phone, the Moto G Power 5G (2023). For one thing, the Moto uses an LCD screen, as do many other options in the sub-$300 segment. 

Naturally, you have dual stereo speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos that’ll immerse you in your favorite video content. As if that’s not enough, the 2022-released Motorola flagship showcases a triple camera setup with a 50MP main unit with OIS. Although not the best camera phone, this puppy takes great photos, especially when the conditions are just right. 

By the way, the handset arrives with 512GB of storage on deck, so you’ll have plenty of space for photos and videos. Rounding out the package is a 4,800mAh battery that lets you stream videos for more than eight hours and a half between charges. 

Recommended Stories
Additionally, although released in 2022, this phone will be good to go until 2026, when its final software updates are due to roll out. As you can see, this phone isn’t half bad for its current price. If you don’t mind that it’s not a just-released model, go ahead and get yours while Amazon’s deal is still going strong.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Edge - Deals History
11 stories
24 Apr, 2024
Exciting deal lands the flagship-grade Motorola Edge+ (2022) under the $300 mark on Amazon
22 Apr, 2024
Motorola's mouth-wateringly good Edge+ (2023) deal with a gift is here once again The Motorola Edge (2023) offers style and performance on the cheap thanks to a massive 42% discount
12 Apr, 2024
Snag a brand-new Motorola Edge (2022) for less than $150 on Amazon
11 Apr, 2024
It's not too late to save big on the top-tier Motorola Edge+ (2023)
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple Watch X render shows new magnetic band mechanism that could lead to longer battery life
Apple Watch X render shows new magnetic band mechanism that could lead to longer battery life
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate
The 256GB Google Pixel Tablet can still be yours at lower prices on Amazon
The 256GB Google Pixel Tablet can still be yours at lower prices on Amazon
The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon
The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless