Exciting deal lands the flagship-grade Motorola Edge+ (2022) under the $300 mark on Amazon

Did you get a chance to check out Motorola’s epic deal on the Edge+ (2023), which now comes with a gift and a discount? What if you want something more affordable from Motorola’s non-foldable flagship line? Amazon is here for you with an impressive 29% markdown on the Edge+ (2022). This bad boy can now be yours for less than $300!
We’re talking about a brand-new Android phone and not a refurbished one, by the way. Even though this isn’t the best Motorola phone in 2024, it’s still among the brand’s top models. And now that it’s available at some of the lowest prices ever seen at the e-commerce giant, it’ll undoubtedly tickle the fancy of cash-strapped Android users.
With its 6.7-inch pOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rates and HDR10 support, plus a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, this puppy is obviously much better than another popular Motorola phone, the Moto G Power 5G (2023). For one thing, the Moto uses an LCD screen, as do many other options in the sub-$300 segment.
By the way, the handset arrives with 512GB of storage on deck, so you’ll have plenty of space for photos and videos. Rounding out the package is a 4,800mAh battery that lets you stream videos for more than eight hours and a half between charges.
Additionally, although released in 2022, this phone will be good to go until 2026, when its final software updates are due to roll out. As you can see, this phone isn’t half bad for its current price. If you don’t mind that it’s not a just-released model, go ahead and get yours while Amazon’s deal is still going strong.
Naturally, you have dual stereo speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos that’ll immerse you in your favorite video content. As if that’s not enough, the 2022-released Motorola flagship showcases a triple camera setup with a 50MP main unit with OIS. Although not the best camera phone, this puppy takes great photos, especially when the conditions are just right.
