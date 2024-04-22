Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Motorola's mouth-wateringly good Edge+ (2023) deal with a gift is here once again

By
0comments
Deals
Motorola's mouth-wateringly good Edge+ (2023) deal with a gift is here once again
If you’re an avid bargain hunter like us, you undoubtedly know the Motorola Edge+ (2023) has been on sale for some time at the official store. Usually, the phone sells at $200 before trade-ins or with premium earbuds as a gift but without discounts. Well, it seems today Motorola chose another approach to make its high-end Android phone a sure hit among fans. It now sells its flagship at $200 off, plus the bonus gift we mentioned.

Motorola Edge+ (2023): $200 off + Gift!

The incredible Motorola Edge+ (2023) is once again available with an awesome gift and a discount at the official store. Right now, you can save $200 on the flagship device before trade-ins, and you'll receive a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II completely free with your phone purchase. The handset packs a punch with its 6.7-inch OLED screen with 165Hz refresh rates and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood. It also has a large 5,100mAh battery, a triple camera setup on the rear, and supports 68W turbo-charging.
$200 off (25%) Gift
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola


This gift is, of course, a brand-new pair of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, whose standard price is around $280. Combine them with the $200 price cut on the Edge+ itself, and you get quite a fantastic deal. We should note that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this deal at the official store. However, it was last active during Valentine’s Day.

While it may not be as popular as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, for example, the Edge+ (2023) is still a great device. Its slightly curved front makes it pretty stylish, and it also has a great 6.7-inch OLED display with blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rates. A true champion at that price (and with that gift), the handset also packs a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset inside, giving you fast and smooth performance. 

In the camera department, you have a triple camera setup with a 50MP main unit on the rear and a 60MP front sensor. While it fails to beat the best camera phones, this device takes good photos overall.

If you’re a digital hoarder with a thing for storing anything and everything on your phone, you’d appreciate the massive 512GB of built-in storage space. The 5,100mAh battery inside this bad boy deserves admiration in its own right. It supports 68W turbocharging speeds and lasts quite a while.

As you can see, the Edge+ (2023) has a lot to offer, and its current price makes it even more irresistible. But when you add the ANC Bose headphones to the package, which arrive for free with your phone purchase, you get a truly unbeatable deal that’s definitely worth checking out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

