Up Next:
Motorola's mouth-wateringly good Edge+ (2023) deal with a gift is here once again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re an avid bargain hunter like us, you undoubtedly know the Motorola Edge+ (2023) has been on sale for some time at the official store. Usually, the phone sells at $200 before trade-ins or with premium earbuds as a gift but without discounts. Well, it seems today Motorola chose another approach to make its high-end Android phone a sure hit among fans. It now sells its flagship at $200 off, plus the bonus gift we mentioned.
This gift is, of course, a brand-new pair of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, whose standard price is around $280. Combine them with the $200 price cut on the Edge+ itself, and you get quite a fantastic deal. We should note that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this deal at the official store. However, it was last active during Valentine’s Day.
While it may not be as popular as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, for example, the Edge+ (2023) is still a great device. Its slightly curved front makes it pretty stylish, and it also has a great 6.7-inch OLED display with blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rates. A true champion at that price (and with that gift), the handset also packs a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset inside, giving you fast and smooth performance.
If you’re a digital hoarder with a thing for storing anything and everything on your phone, you’d appreciate the massive 512GB of built-in storage space. The 5,100mAh battery inside this bad boy deserves admiration in its own right. It supports 68W turbocharging speeds and lasts quite a while.
As you can see, the Edge+ (2023) has a lot to offer, and its current price makes it even more irresistible. But when you add the ANC Bose headphones to the package, which arrive for free with your phone purchase, you get a truly unbeatable deal that’s definitely worth checking out.
This gift is, of course, a brand-new pair of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, whose standard price is around $280. Combine them with the $200 price cut on the Edge+ itself, and you get quite a fantastic deal. We should note that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this deal at the official store. However, it was last active during Valentine’s Day.
While it may not be as popular as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, for example, the Edge+ (2023) is still a great device. Its slightly curved front makes it pretty stylish, and it also has a great 6.7-inch OLED display with blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rates. A true champion at that price (and with that gift), the handset also packs a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset inside, giving you fast and smooth performance.
In the camera department, you have a triple camera setup with a 50MP main unit on the rear and a 60MP front sensor. While it fails to beat the best camera phones, this device takes good photos overall.
If you’re a digital hoarder with a thing for storing anything and everything on your phone, you’d appreciate the massive 512GB of built-in storage space. The 5,100mAh battery inside this bad boy deserves admiration in its own right. It supports 68W turbocharging speeds and lasts quite a while.
Recommended Stories
Recommended Stories
22 Apr, 2024Motorola's mouth-wateringly good Edge+ (2023) deal with a gift is here once again The Motorola Edge (2023) offers style and performance on the cheap thanks to a massive 42% discount
12 Apr, 2024Snag a brand-new Motorola Edge (2022) for less than $150 on Amazon
11 Apr, 2024It's not too late to save big on the top-tier Motorola Edge+ (2023)
08 Apr, 2024The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still up for grabs at a gorgeous 42% discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: