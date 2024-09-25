Leaked Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) image tips a design revision and a major camera upgrade





There are no prizes for guessing how this presumably budget-friendly handset will be named, but if you're expecting us to lay out the full spec sheet of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) right now, we're afraid you'll be left rather disappointed by the latest exclusive Android Headlines leak





The usually very knowledgeable publication can only share the totally cryptic "Houston" codename of this potentially still-distant device and a... mid-quality render that looks nothing like that image revealed by a different website just last month





That strongly suggests Motorola is planning to release both 5G-enabled and 4G LTE-only variants of next year's Moto G Stylus after doing the same in 2023 but switching to a single model (with 5G) this year.





Interestingly, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) is today pictured with a different design from the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) as well. Of course, Motorola is not looking to reinvent the wheel here, merely revising the rear-facing camera setup of its pen-wielding phone to include a third sensor and a larger LED flash.





This new camera module looks a bit like the one found on the back of higher-end devices like the Edge 50 and Edge 50 Neo , which obviously makes us optimistic that the actual imaging capabilities will also be upgraded accordingly. The G Stylus 5G (2024) , mind you, comes with a primary 50MP snapper and a secondary 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, while the Edge 50 Neo adds a 10MP tertiary sensor with 3x optical zoom technology to an otherwise very similar camera system.



That kind of valuable addition would certainly improve this mid-ranger's bang for buck... if Motorola was also able to keep the price unchanged. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) looks pretty similar to its predecessor from the front, with a flat screen surrounded by relatively thin bezels and a centered hole punch at the top, and the rear cover still seems to be made from vegan leather, which is definitely something that required no revision or "upgrade."





It's hard to guess when this freshly leaked handset might be released, as the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is barely around four months old, but this type of leak generally suggests an official announcement is right around the corner.