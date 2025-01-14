FCC visit by the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) suggests that a U.S. release isn't too far away

Picture of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) being used as a stand in for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025). | Image credit-PhoneArena







It's been 18 years since the late Steve Jobs said during the unveiling of the OG iPhone in 2007, "Who wants a stylus? You have to get 'em and put 'em away, and you lose 'em. Yuck!" Despite Jobs' comment, there are still phones out there that come with a stylus. Some, like the S Pen, are actually handy accessories with a wide array of features. Even the stylus on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is more than just a pointing tool.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) passes FCC certification hinting that a U.S. release could be coming soon







Speaking of Motorola's popular stylus phone, it seems that the FCC has been paid a visit by the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) according to 91mobiles . The phone has a model number of XT2517 and a separate certification for a stylus suggests that this device is indeed the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025). The XT25 prefix hints at a 2025 release for the phone. Other variants discovered include XT2517-1, XT2517-2, XT2517-3, and XT2517V. Since all four model numbers have a different last digit, this could indicate that the phone will be released in the U.S. first followed by an international release later in the year.









The FCC certification is important for any smartphone that expects to be made available to consumers living in the U.S. The phone has already been listed by other certification databases including IMEI and UL Solutions. The IMEI certification page also features the model number XT-2517-1, the marketing name Houston25, and lists the manufacturer of the phone as Motorola Mobility LLC.





The phone supports the following frequencies and bands:





GSM 850 (824 MHz – 849 MHz)

GSM 1900 (1.850 MHz – 1.910 MHz)

WCDMA (Band II, IV, and V).

LTE (supports bands 2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 17, 25, 26, 30, 38, 41, 42, 48, 66, and 71).

5G NR (New Radio which supports bands n2, n5, n25, n30, n38, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78).





The Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) is compatible with Wi-Fi 6E and has FCC number IHDT56AT8. The dimensions of the phone measure 146.2mm x 71.8mm x 7.5mm. The 2024 version of the phone was .8mm thicker at 8.3mm. The UL Solutions certification revealed that the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) will sport a battery with a rated 4850mAh capacity and a typical capacity of 5000mAh. The battery has a model number of RH50. The typical battery capacity is the more realistic figure since it gives you the average battery life under normal conditions.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Accessories supported by the phone include USB cables made by Luxshare and Saibao, and the all-important stylus is made by Chinese company Techson. The latter accessory will most likely be used to take notes or for drawing by users.



We gave last year's model high marks for its battery life







A look at the specs of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) might give us some idea of what to expect with the new model. Last year's phone featured a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and it was powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen1 application processor. The rear cameras featured 50MP and 13MP sensors backing the Wide and Ultra-wide lenses respectively. The front-facing camera weighed in at 32MP and a 5000mAh battery kept the lights on.





Last May, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) was released with a price tag reading $399.99 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you like the idea of having a stylus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a budget buster as far as you're concerned, you could give the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) a shot when it is released.



