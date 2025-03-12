GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion looks hot in freshly leaked high-resolution images

Motorola
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion looks very stylish for a mid-range phone | Image credit: PhoneArena
Motorola has a handful of budget-friendly and mid-range phones in the pipeline, but most of them will not be coming to the United States. The Edge 60 series is going to flood the European and LATAM markets very soon, but the US is likely to get the cheapest model only, the Edge 60 Fusion (at best).

We’ve already reported about the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro, the main phones that are part of the series, but this is the first time that we get a glimpse at the unannounced Motorola Edge 60 Fusion.

Reputable leaker Evan Blass recently posted several high-resolution marketing pictures showing the Edge 60 Fusion from different angles. The post on Twitter doesn’t mention anything about the phone’s specs, but it’s pretty clear that it will be available in at least three colors: blue, grey and pink.

The Edge 60 Fusion is rumored to cost €350 in Europe, but the US version might be much cheaper, probably around $300 or even less if Motorola decides to greenlight its release in the States. Perhaps T-Mobile or another major carrier will pick it up after the phone hits the shelves in Europe.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion retains the curved screen, but adds a third camera | Images credits: Evan Blass

Although we don’t have any details about the phone’s hardware, it’s clear from the pictures that the Edge 60 Fusion features an improved camera system, at least when it comes to the number of sensors.

The Edge 50 Fusion features a dual camera (50 MP + 13 MP), but the Edge 60 Fusion seems to rock a triple camera setup, which is why the camera island is now bigger.

The upcoming mid-range phone retains the same curved screen, as well as the slim silhouette and discreet hole punch display. A previous report claimed that the Edge 60 Fusion packs 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, but it’s safe to assume that Motorola will launch at least two models with different amounts of memory.

Motorola hasn’t said anything about the Edge 60 series, but since the rumors surrounding the company’s mid-range lineup have started to pick up pace, there’s a high chance that an official announcement is not too far away.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

