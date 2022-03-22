The Galaxy S22 Ultra-rivaling Motorola Edge+ (2022) is closer and cheaper than expected

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





For its part, the Lenovo-owned brand chose to keep things vague at first, merely teasing a commercial debut at Verizon, Boost Mobile, and Republic Wireless in addition to Amazon, Best Buy, and the manufacturer's own official US e-store "in the coming months."





As it turns out, that May 25 date was way off mark, and at least for Verizon customers, sales are definitely set to kick off this Thursday, March 24 , both on and offline.





Multiple reliable publications are reporting that the unlocked Motorola Edge Plus (2022) will become available from a bunch of different retailers on March 24 as well, although it might be wise to wait a couple more days before getting excited about that.





Best Buy, in case you're wondering, is no longer listing any release date whatsoever, presumably in anticipation of final confirmation and, well, actual inventory from Motorola





What's perhaps more surprising than the early Verizon debut of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Edge+ is the carrier's $849.99 retail price... with absolutely no strings attached. You'll obviously be able to split that into 36 monthly payments of $23.61 if you so choose, and if you don't mind strings, you can prepare a "qualifying" trade-in for the chance to save up to $800 with a new line or number port-in or up to $700 with a good old fashioned upgrade of an existing line of service.





Dubbed (annoyingly) the Motorola Edge+ 5G UW, the 6.7-inch ultra-high-end handset will undercut other premium phones compatible with Big Red's blazing fast Ultra Wideband network, and perhaps most shockingly, its own unlocked model too.









As far as we know, the non-carrier-specific Edge Plus (2022) is set to carry a $999.99 recommended price point you'll be able to reduce by $100 if you hurry and get your order in shortly after March 24.





At $849.99 (with no apparent launch discount), the Edge+ 5G UW will set you back a whopping 350 bucks less than the cheapest Verizon-locked Galaxy S22 Ultra configuration. Of course, while that's a relatively fair comparison to make up to a point, it's worth highlighting that Samsung includes its cutting-edge S Pen into that $1199.99 price.





The Motorola Edge Plus (2022), meanwhile, comes with stylus support but no such writing accessory bundled in as standard, and ominously enough, no mention of this feature whatsoever in today's Verizon press release.

