Motorola Android

Mid-range Moto G52 leaks out in full (almost) with 90Hz screen and no 5G support

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Mid-range Moto G52 leaks out in full (almost) with 90Hz screen and no 5G support
Quantity often seems to beat quality nowadays in Motorola's incredibly expansive product portfolio, but at least stateside, this strategy of flooding the market with a heap of mainly middling handsets appears to be working like a charm, especially after LG's retirement.

Despite literally just unveiling the low to mid-end Moto G22 earlier this month, the Lenovo-owned brand is reportedly gearing up to roll out several additional non-flagships in the near future, including the Moto G 5G 2022, non-Pro Edge 30, and the Moto G52.

The latter device, purportedly codenamed Rhode, is not to be confused with "Austin", aka the recently leaked Moto G 5G 2022, featuring a similar design according to newly revealed images but apparently lacking 5G support.

That would be a pretty surprising omission given that the Moto G51 was released in both 4G LTE-only and 5G-enabled versions just a few months back in select European and Asian markets. Perhaps even more surprisingly, the G52 is expected to downgrade its predecessor's silky smooth 120Hz 6.8-inch display to a smaller 6.55-inch affair with 90Hz refresh rate technology.


Clearly, we're looking at an ultra-affordable phone here, and by those standards, the design is certainly not bad, with a centered hole punch, reasonably thin screen bezels, and a fairly large oblong-shaped rear camera system composed of a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP secondary sensor in charge of ultra-wide-angle photography, and 2MP tertiary lens taking care of depth duties.

The rest of the specifications are also decent (assuming Motorola manages to keep the starting price around the $250 mark), including the same reasonably fast Snapdragon 680 processor that powers the likes of Samsung's Galaxy A23, a 16MP single selfie camera, 4 and 6GB RAM options paired with your choice of 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage space, Android 12 software, and most impressively, a hefty 5,000mAh battery.

Unfortunately, if history is any indication, the 4G LTE-only Moto G52 may never come to the US officially, and the same is likely to be true for a 5G-supporting variant if such a variant exists.

