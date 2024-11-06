Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

The Motorola Edge (2024) remains a must-have at $200 off on Amazon

We may have just a few weeks until Black Friday, but Amazon's uber-awesome Motorola Edge (2024) offer is still here, making us feel the holiday shopping season is already here. Let us remind you just which promo we're talking about—the mid-range Motorola phone is still $200 off at the e-commerce giant.

Save $200 on the Motorola Edge (2024) at Amazon

In case you missed it, the Motorola Edge (2024) has been retailing for $200 off at Amazon for a while. That brings the mid-range phone under the $350 mark, making it a real delight for Motorola fans on a budget. Get yours and save!
$200 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

If you've been following October Prime Day, you probably know the gorgeous 36% markdown first went live during the event. It's been coming and going since then. But that doesn't mean it's an opportunity you should miss. After all, who wouldn't want to buy a $550 Android phone for just $350?

Motorola's latest Edge model is by no means inferior to the best mid-range phones. This fella stands out with its curved design, 6.6-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rates, and stylish vegan leather back. It may not offer many upgrades over the previous model, but the high frame refresh rates are a perk few sub-$400 options can offer.

This puppy also delivers admirable day-to-day performance with its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. In case you're wondering, this chipset makes the latest Edge slightly more powerful than the previous model, the Edge (2023). Then again, it certainly can't beat the OnePlus 12R (which is significantly more expensive right now) on the performance front.

Another standout feature here is the exceptional camera performance in Portrait Mode. Even if you don't use this mode, you can expect pretty sharp photos from this fella, even though its camera configuration is mostly the same as on its predecessor. You have a new 50 MP main sensor and the same 13 MP ultra-wide and 32 MP selfie cameras as last year's model.

Ultimately, the Motorola Edge (2024) is an exciting option that should definitely be on your radar. It's a tough pick at its standard price, for we've got the more capable (on all fronts) Pixel 8a, worth about $500. But now that you can get it for just under $350, it's definitely quite attractive.

Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
