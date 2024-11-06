The Motorola Edge (2024) remains a must-have at $200 off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
We may have just a few weeks until Black Friday, but Amazon's uber-awesome Motorola Edge (2024) offer is still here, making us feel the holiday shopping season is already here. Let us remind you just which promo we're talking about—the mid-range Motorola phone is still $200 off at the e-commerce giant.
If you've been following October Prime Day, you probably know the gorgeous 36% markdown first went live during the event. It's been coming and going since then. But that doesn't mean it's an opportunity you should miss. After all, who wouldn't want to buy a $550 Android phone for just $350?
This puppy also delivers admirable day-to-day performance with its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. In case you're wondering, this chipset makes the latest Edge slightly more powerful than the previous model, the Edge (2023). Then again, it certainly can't beat the OnePlus 12R (which is significantly more expensive right now) on the performance front.
Ultimately, the Motorola Edge (2024) is an exciting option that should definitely be on your radar. It's a tough pick at its standard price, for we've got the more capable (on all fronts) Pixel 8a, worth about $500. But now that you can get it for just under $350, it's definitely quite attractive.
If you've been following October Prime Day, you probably know the gorgeous 36% markdown first went live during the event. It's been coming and going since then. But that doesn't mean it's an opportunity you should miss. After all, who wouldn't want to buy a $550 Android phone for just $350?
Motorola's latest Edge model is by no means inferior to the best mid-range phones. This fella stands out with its curved design, 6.6-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rates, and stylish vegan leather back. It may not offer many upgrades over the previous model, but the high frame refresh rates are a perk few sub-$400 options can offer.
This puppy also delivers admirable day-to-day performance with its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. In case you're wondering, this chipset makes the latest Edge slightly more powerful than the previous model, the Edge (2023). Then again, it certainly can't beat the OnePlus 12R (which is significantly more expensive right now) on the performance front.
Another standout feature here is the exceptional camera performance in Portrait Mode. Even if you don't use this mode, you can expect pretty sharp photos from this fella, even though its camera configuration is mostly the same as on its predecessor. You have a new 50 MP main sensor and the same 13 MP ultra-wide and 32 MP selfie cameras as last year's model.
Ultimately, the Motorola Edge (2024) is an exciting option that should definitely be on your radar. It's a tough pick at its standard price, for we've got the more capable (on all fronts) Pixel 8a, worth about $500. But now that you can get it for just under $350, it's definitely quite attractive.
Recommended Stories
Before you go, check prices for the Motorola Edge (2024) at other stores:
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
06 Nov, 2024The Motorola Edge (2024) remains a must-have at $200 off on Amazon
29 Oct, 2024The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
18 Oct, 2024At $350 off, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) outshines even the latest flagship phones
14 Oct, 2024The best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet is back on and more accessible than ever before
09 Oct, 2024The mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) is not to be overlooked at its huge $200 Prime Day discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: