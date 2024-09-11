The Motorola Edge (2024) is sleek, offers good performance, and is now much more affordable
The Motorola Edge (2024) is stylish, delivers fast performance, and is relatively affordable, usually costing around $550. All this makes it great value for money on any given day. But today, this handsome fella is even more irresistible, as it's discounted by $100 at both Amazon and Motorola.
Thanks to this sweet price cut, you can snag a unit for under $450, making it an even better bargain than usual. Plus, you can save an additional $50 by trading in your old phone with Motorola. Although this deal has been around for a while, it's still as unmissable as ever. So, don't waste time! Grab this capable phone now, as it has a lot to offer.
Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge (2024) delivers fast performance and can handle demanding games like League of Legends Wild Rift without any problems.
Additionally, it features a 6.6-inch P-OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and an impressive peak brightness of 1300 nits. The screen also boasts a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz, making the phone feel even faster. Plus, HDR10+ support allows you to enjoy your favorite movies and TV series with improved colors, as long as the content is in this format.
All in all, the new Motorola Edge (2024) is among the best mid-rangers out there, and we suggest acting fast and getting one now, while this bad boy is sweetly discounted.
On top of its excellent performance and display for the price, the Motorola Edge (2024) can take good-looking pictures with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie snapper. It can also record videos in 4K, so you'll look great in your clips as well. However, the phone lacks a telephoto lens, so the picture quality isn't great at 5X or 10X zoom.
