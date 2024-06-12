The sleek Motorola Edge 2023 still wins hearts at its 42% discount at Amazon
A stylish phone with good performance, and yet available at an affordable price tag. Yes, the Motorola Edge (2023) is indeed a beautiful piece of machinery, and yes, it's now way cheaper on Amazon. Its 256GB version is on sale at a gorgeous $250 discount at the retailer, allowing you to save 42% and snag one for south of $350.
While this isn't exactly a new deal, as we covered it a few weeks ago, it's still pretty enticing and unmissable. After all, you can get a really capable phone without breaking the bank.
Boasting a Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this sleek fella has enough juice to run most tasks, including demanding games, without any unnecessary drama. In addition, it comes equipped with a beautiful 6.6-inch display with a 2400 x 1080p resolution and a fast 144Hz variable refresh rate. The screen even has an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits and supports HDR10+, ensuring you'll enjoy better brightness and colors when watching movies and TV series in HDR10+.
While packing great performance, a nice display, and good battery life, the Motorola Edge (2023) isn't exactly a camera champ. Its 50 MP main unit and 32 MP snapper for selfies take decent photos, but they can't compare to those of upper-level phones.
Nevertheless, Motorola's Edge (2023) is a real steal at its discounted price on Amazon. So, we suggest acting fast and getting a unit through this deal now while you can!
The phone doesn't disappoint on the battery front as well, sporting a 4,400 mAh power cell that delivers an all-day battery life. Moreover, the Motorola Edge (2023) comes with Android 13 pre-installed and will receive two major OS updates and three years of security patches.
