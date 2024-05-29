Amazon's head-turning deal on the mid-range Motorola Edge (2023) makes a dazzling return
Amazon may be selling the affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023 at a bargain price, but if you are in the market for a heavily discounted mid-ranger, the Motorola Edge (2023) is the phone to get.
Just like its budget-friendly cousin, this sleek handset is on sale on Amazon and available at a gorgeous $250 discount, cutting a whole 42% off the phone's retail price. The markdown is on the 256GB storage option with 8GB of RAM, meaning you can now get this beautiful piece of machinery for less than $350!
Although the Motorola Edge (2023) had been on sale at this price cut for a while, the deal briefly disappeared for a few days. Fortunately, it's back now, so if you still haven't saved on this solid mid-ranger, act fast and grab a unit for less while you can.
Powered by a Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can handle anything, including demanding games. It also boasts a 6.6-inch screen with a 2400 x 1080p resolution and a fast 144Hz variable refresh rate.
Battery life is also pretty awesome, with the 4400 mAh power cell packing enough juice to last the whole day without top-ups. And since Motorola's bad update policy often puts off potential buyers, we should note that the phone ships with Android 13 and is eligible for two major OS updates and three years of security patches.
Being on the affordable side, though, the Motorola Edge (2023) isn't exactly a champ in the camera department. Nevertheless, its 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie snapper still take decent photos, although they can't quite compare with those taken by flagship phones. As for video recording, the main camera can capture videos at 4K at 30 fps.
The Motorola Edge (2023) offers quite a lot for its current price. So, don't waste time and save on one today!
Additionally, the screen has an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits and HDR10+ support, which means you'll enjoy better colors and brightness when streaming content in this format.
