Up Next:
It's not too late to save big on the top-tier Motorola Edge+ (2023)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We recently shared that the affordable Motorola Razr 2023 is $200 off its price on Amazon, allowing you to experience the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank. But if you want a more traditional and powerful Moto phone, we suggest snagging the Motorola Edge+ (2023) through this deal.
At the moment, Motorola's current top-of-the-line handset is on sale at a $200 discount, too, but on the manufacturer's official site. This means you have the chance to snag a high-end smartphone for only $599.99 instead of $799.99. To save more, feel free to trade in your old phone, as Motorola is giving a $100 trade-in discount on most phones. If you happen to own a previous-generation Motorola Razr, you can enjoy even greater savings of $150 instead of $100.
It's worth mentioning that the offer has been available for a while. However, we encourage taking advantage of it now, as no one knows when it will expire. And this is a phone that definitely deserves your cash and attention!
With high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space on board, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) packs a lot of firepower and can deal with anything, including demanding games like Genshin Impact.
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) has a lot to offer in the battery department as well. Its 5100mAh power cell has enough juice to last you up to two days on a single charge with moderate usage. This bad boy also sports fast 68W wired charging, capable of filling the tank in under an hour. It also comes with a 68W charger inside the box.
With its great performance, capable cameras, and awesome battery life, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is real value for money. Therefore, don't waste any more time and grab one at a gorgeous discount now!
At the moment, Motorola's current top-of-the-line handset is on sale at a $200 discount, too, but on the manufacturer's official site. This means you have the chance to snag a high-end smartphone for only $599.99 instead of $799.99. To save more, feel free to trade in your old phone, as Motorola is giving a $100 trade-in discount on most phones. If you happen to own a previous-generation Motorola Razr, you can enjoy even greater savings of $150 instead of $100.
It's worth mentioning that the offer has been available for a while. However, we encourage taking advantage of it now, as no one knows when it will expire. And this is a phone that definitely deserves your cash and attention!
With high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space on board, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) packs a lot of firepower and can deal with anything, including demanding games like Genshin Impact.
Additionally, it sports a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP shooter for selfies and can take good-looking pictures. The main snapper can also record videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can capture clips at a lower 4K at 60fps.
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) has a lot to offer in the battery department as well. Its 5100mAh power cell has enough juice to last you up to two days on a single charge with moderate usage. This bad boy also sports fast 68W wired charging, capable of filling the tank in under an hour. It also comes with a 68W charger inside the box.
Recommended Stories
Recommended Stories
11 Apr, 2024It's not too late to save big on the top-tier Motorola Edge+ (2023)
08 Apr, 2024The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still up for grabs at a gorgeous 42% discount
28 Mar, 2024The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a real temptation at its current discount
25 Mar, 2024The stylish Motorola Edge 2023 is a whopping 42% off its price on Amazon; grab one now
15 Mar, 2024This hot new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is almost too good to be true
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: