It's not too late to save big on the top-tier Motorola Edge+ (2023)

With high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space on board, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) packs a lot of firepower and can deal with anything, including demanding games like Genshin Impact.



Additionally, it sports a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP shooter for selfies and can take good-looking pictures. The main snapper can also record videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can capture clips at a lower 4K at 60fps.



The Motorola Edge+ (2023) has a lot to offer in the battery department as well. Its 5100mAh power cell has enough juice to last you up to two days on a single charge with moderate usage. This bad boy also sports fast 68W wired charging, capable of filling the tank in under an hour. It also comes with a 68W charger inside the box.



We recently shared that the affordable Motorola Razr 2023 is $200 off its price on Amazon, allowing you to experience the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank. But if you want a more traditional and powerful Moto phone, we suggest snagging the Motorola Edge+ (2023) through this deal.