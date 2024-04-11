Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

It's not too late to save big on the top-tier Motorola Edge+ (2023)

By
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's not too late to save big on the top-tier Motorola Edge+ (2023)
We recently shared that the affordable Motorola Razr 2023 is $200 off its price on Amazon, allowing you to experience the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank. But if you want a more traditional and powerful Moto phone, we suggest snagging the Motorola Edge+ (2023) through this deal.

At the moment, Motorola's current top-of-the-line handset is on sale at a $200 discount, too, but on the manufacturer's official site. This means you have the chance to snag a high-end smartphone for only $599.99 instead of $799.99. To save more, feel free to trade in your old phone, as Motorola is giving a $100 trade-in discount on most phones. If you happen to own a previous-generation Motorola Razr, you can enjoy even greater savings of $150 instead of $100.

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save up to $350 with a trade-in!

Get the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) at a sweet $200 discount on Motorola.com. Trade in your old phone for extra savings of up to $100! If you trade in on and old generation Motorola Razr, you'll score $150 in savings instead of $100. The Motorola Edge+ (2023) offers top-tier performance thanks to a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, takes beautiful photos and is real value for money. So act fast and get one today!
$350 off (44%) Trade-in
$449 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save $100 om Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get the Motorola Edge+ (2023) on Amazon, where the phone is discounted by $100.
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth mentioning that the offer has been available for a while. However, we encourage taking advantage of it now, as no one knows when it will expire. And this is a phone that definitely deserves your cash and attention!

With high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space on board, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) packs a lot of firepower and can deal with anything, including demanding games like Genshin Impact.

Additionally, it sports a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP shooter for selfies and can take good-looking pictures. The main snapper can also record videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can capture clips at a lower 4K at 60fps.

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) has a lot to offer in the battery department as well. Its 5100mAh power cell has enough juice to last you up to two days on a single charge with moderate usage. This bad boy also sports fast 68W wired charging, capable of filling the tank in under an hour. It also comes with a 68W charger inside the box.

Recommended Stories
With its great performance, capable cameras, and awesome battery life, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is real value for money. Therefore, don't waste any more time and grab one at a gorgeous discount now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Edge - Deals History
7 stories
11 Apr, 2024
It's not too late to save big on the top-tier Motorola Edge+ (2023)
08 Apr, 2024
The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still up for grabs at a gorgeous 42% discount
28 Mar, 2024
The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a real temptation at its current discount
25 Mar, 2024
The stylish Motorola Edge 2023 is a whopping 42% off its price on Amazon; grab one now
15 Mar, 2024
This hot new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is almost too good to be true
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless