Amazon brings the excellent Motorola Edge (2021) mid-ranger down to a lower than ever price

Said discount is at the time of this writing enhanced to around $365, and to our knowledge, what we're looking at here today is a new record low price for the unlocked 5G-enabled 2021 Edge in a 256GB storage configuration with absolutely no strings attached.





Coincidentally (or not), Amazon is still holding an extremely attractive sale on the Motorola Edge (2022) as well, charging $100 below the more sensible $599.99 list price of the newer 6.6-inch Android mid-ranger.

Apart from a little extra screen real estate, the older model obviously doesn't hold many (any?) advantages over its successor, but considering the current pricing difference, it's certainly great that the two devices share the same 5,000mAh battery capacity, 30W fast charging support, 8GB RAM count, 32MP selfie camera, and water-repellent design.





The 108 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing shooter system and Snapdragon 778 processor under the hood of last year's Motorola Edge 5G are also no pushovers, especially by sub-$400 standards, while the software support... could definitely prove to be a problem down the line.





For the time being, you do get Android 12 goodies out the box, and although it hasn't been officially confirmed yet, an Android 13 update could well come sooner or later. Until then, it's virtually impossible to find a more affordable and generally feature-packed device on our comprehensive list of the best mid-range phones out there.