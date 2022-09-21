Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price





Of course, the Lenovo-owned brand remains primarily focused on the US, where it is only surpassed by Apple and Samsung in overall smartphone shipments and where you can currently buy the device that started the Edge series back in 2020 at its lowest ever price right now.

Motorola edge 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Solar Black $450 off (64%) Buy at Amazon





The aptly named (non-Plus) Motorola Edge 2020 used to cost $699.99 in a US unlocked variant with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space while setting you back a whopping 450 bucks less than that at the time of this writing.





The latest Amazon discount beats all of the e-commerce giant's previous deals on this undeniably eye-catching Android mid-ranger, which is no longer available (at any price) from Motorola itself or other major third-party retailers like Best Buy.





Before pulling the trigger, you might also want to consider this affordable bad boy's 2021 sequel, which packs an extra 2 gigs of memory at an extra 100 bucks right now. The newer and costlier Edge comes with a slightly larger and substantially smoother 144Hz 6.8-inch LCD panel in tow, as well as an arguably superior 108MP primary rear-facing shooter and a superior 32MP single selfie camera, a bigger battery, faster charging, and faster Snapdragon 778 processor under the hood.

Motorola Edge (2021) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Nebula Blue $350 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





But the 2020-released Motorola Edge has both a headphone jack and microSD card slot, not to mention a highly satisfying 90Hz OLED display with aggressive curves all around it that may not prove particularly practical for certain day-to-day tasks, nonetheless looking absolutely stunning.





At its deeply discounted price, it's also hard to argue with the 64 + 8 + 16MP triple camera system slapped on the back of the Edge (2020), as well as its still reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 SoC and unlocked US 5G support.





The potential lack of software support, however, might prove a pretty serious problem, as the Android 10-released handset received an Android 11 promotion last year but no Android 12 update this year. And unfortunately, there are no words on an impending rollout.