Specs leak for the North American Motorola Edge 2 5G

Motorola re-entered the flagship Android market last year with the release of its Motorola Edge series. The Edge+ is a premium model sporting a 6.7-inch waterfall display, a 90Hz refresh rate, 5G support, 12GB of memory/256GB of storage and a large 5000 mAh battery. On the back is a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 3D Time-of-Flight depth sensor.





The slightly less premium Motorola Edge also has a 6.7-inch curved display, and does feature the 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC and includes 6GB of memory along with 256GB of storage. The camera array and the battery are a bit less ambitious than the ones Motorola included with the Edge+





Reportedly Motorola will offer sequels to both flagship models. Today, the one and only Evan Blass leaked specs for the Motorola Edge 2 based on different regions where the phone will supposedly launch. For example, the North American model is code named Berlin and will be available from Verizon with support for 5G.





The Edge 2 is rumored to be equipped with a 6.8-inch FHD (1080 x 2460) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centered hole-punch for the 32MP selfie camera. The device will have 6GB/8GB of memory paired with 128GB/256GB of storage. The rear camera will include 108MP +8MP (wide-angle w/macro mode) + 2MP (depth).





The leaked specs include a mono speaker for the Edge 2, a 5000mAh battery keeping the lights on, and Android 11 is pre-installed. The Snapdragon 778G chipset will be under the hood.





Other variants of the Edge 2 could have a smaller screen (6.7-inches), a 4000mAh battery, and the Indian version, called the Kyoto, will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC.

