Upcoming Motorola Edge phones get detailed: 108MP cameras for all!







There’s still no word on the release date, but once available the phones should be available in at least three colors — Emerald, White, and Stout (a brown finish).

Motorola Edge ‘PStar’

The Motorola Edge phone known as ‘PStar’ will be available in Black, White and Blue. It looks set to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 or 870. The former was used in virtually all mainstream Android flagships last year and the latter powers the



It’ll be paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Again, this made its way into most Android flagships last year. It was even good enough for Apple’s



Today’s report suggest Motorola is pairing all of that with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will be a version with 8GB of RAM, however, and even a pricier 12/256GB model. The cameras on this phone are identical to those used on the European ‘Berlin’ model. As a reminder, that means a 108-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultra-wide, and 8-megapixel telephoto.

Motorola Edge ‘Kyoto’

This final model will be the cheapest of the bunch, though right now we don’t know anything about its chipset or storage configurations. We do know that its cameras are borrowed from the North American ‘Berlin’ device, however.



You can expect a 108-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter for better background blur in photos. A 32-megapixel selfie camera is included too.