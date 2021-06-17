Motorola Defy (2021) is official; The tough guy on the block

Display and cameras

As for looks, the 2021 Defy is interesting to say the least. The rugged smartphone looks like an ordinary smartphone with a case from the front. Three of the corners are round, while the bottom-left one is angular. This decision was made so there can be a place for the strap with which the Defy comes.The back of the phone looks tough and has a dual-tone design. A fingerprint scanner is located below the cameras, under the Motorola logo. The 3.5MM headphone jack and Micro-SD card slot we’ve come to miss are present on this phone. Soft touch plastic is used in order for the phone to be more shockproof.You can choose between two color versions - Forged Green and Black.Overall, the design of the Motorola Defy (2021) catches the eye, and is one of the best among rugged phones.A 6.5-inch LCD HD+ 60Hz refresh rate display with shock resistant Gorilla Glass Victus is the choice for the 2021 Defy. Specwise this seems to be an outdated screen, but at least you get one of the toughest glasses in the smartphone industry.The bezels of the display aren’t the slimmest, but that is to be expected on any smartphone focused on durability.The Defy’s triple-camera system consists of a 48MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is an 8MP teardrop style unit.