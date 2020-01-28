Big-battery Moto G8 Power and mystery Motorola phone with stylus get some newly leaked renders









After checking out the first high-quality renders of the "regular" Moto G8 variant earlier today , the time has already come to take a look at the final member of the company's latest mid-end handset family in similarly sharp press-friendly images, as well as an unnamed and largely cryptic unreleased device expected to wield a stylus right out the box. Without further ado, here's everything that can be gleaned from these freshly leaked product depictions





Moto G8 Power - similar overall design as standard G8, one extra camera





"Similar" might feel like a colossal understatement when comparing the rendered design of the impending Moto G8 and G8 Power. These mid-rangers are almost identical, save for a slightly thinner chin on the Moto G8 Power that's however reportedly not slim enough to squeeze a larger 6.36-inch screen into an overall shorter body than last year's G7 Power , which sports a 6.2 -inch display.









All in all, XDA Developers tipped off a 167.99mm height and 75.88mm width for the G8 Power, although 91mobiles can neither confirm nor deny those rumored dimensions. What the source of these brand-new renders claims to know is that there will be a grand total of four cameras mounted on the G8 Power's back, up from three rear-facing shooters for both the G8 and G8 Plus





This exciting imaging setup is expected to combine a 16MP main cam with a 2MP macro lens, 8MP wide-angle shooter, and another 8MP sensor presumably in charge of advanced optical zoom action. Curiously enough, this rear camera system looks pretty much identical to the one found on the standard Moto G8 model, which is only rumored to consist of a 16MP primary shooter, 2MP macro sensor, and 8MP wide-angle lens.









The Moto G8 Power is also essentially guaranteed to trade the waterdrop-style notch of the G8 Plus and G8 Play for the same trendy hole punch design as the regular G8. Meanwhile, all four G8-series phones are expected to share rear-mounted fingerprint scanners (embedded in the iconic "batwing" logos), as well as good old fashioned headphone jacks.





Naturally, the key selling point of the G8 Power should be a colossal 5,000mAh battery, but for the time being, we don't know how much this device is supposed to cost with a respectable Snapdragon 665 processor, 4 gigs of RAM, and 64 gigs of internal storage space purportedly also on deck.





Moto G Stylus, Motorola One Note, or something else entirely?





If there's one thing we can be certain of, it's that Motorola doesn't plan to go after Samsung's Galaxy Note family with a pen-wielding flagship. What we're looking at here is almost certainly yet another mid-end model, likely to join either the G series as the Moto G Stylus (or G8 Stylus) or the already extensive Motorola One lineup under a name like One Note.





Oddly enough, the latest image showcasing both the front and back of this mysterious phone doesn't include the stylus revealed a few days ago , which seems to suggest that might not be the main focal point of the handset's marketing efforts.









While largely similar to the G8 Power at first glance, this device appears to sport bigger rear-facing imaging sensors. The primary camera is a 48MP beast borrowed from the Moto G8 Plus and Motorola One Zoom , with a wide-angle and macro lens expected to fit in the same imaging system alongside a laser autofocus too.





Interestingly, today's leaked renders, as well as the image tweeted out by Evan Blass recently, all have April 3 as their lock screen date, which could hint at the announcement or commercial release schedule of the Moto G8, G8 Power, and... G8 Stylus (?). At the same time, it's obviously possible these three mid-range phones will see daylight together with the high-end Motorola Edge Plus on February 23 in Barcelona . Stay tuned!