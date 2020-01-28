Motorola's first flagship in three years arrives February 23

The Motorola Edge Plus flagship is just around the corner

Android Headlines The Chicago-based brand hasn’t yet revealed the complete list of devices it’s going to announce on the big day, although it has confirmed tothat its first flagship smartphone in almost three years will be making an appearance.



The product in question is largely expected to debut as the Motorola Edge Plus and, while little is known about it right now, the name certainly suggests it may feature a curved-edge display much like the panels included on recent Samsung and OnePlus flagships.



This should be coupled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which is also expected to power the Galaxy S20 series and LG V60 ThinQ, and an impressive 12GB of RAM as standard. Storage remains a mystery at the moment, but at least 128GB seems pretty likely.



No other Motorola Edge Plus information is available at the time of writing, although stock Android 10 pre-installed as part of the Android One program should be on the cards.

Motorola is also giving the mid-range segment some attention

Accompanying the Motorola Edge Plus at MWC 2020 next month should be the Motorola Moto G8. This smartphone looks a lot like the Moto G8 Plus that was announced a few months ago but ultimately includes some important changes that ensure a lower price tag.



Leaked information points towards a 6.4-inch display complete with punch-hole technology, decently thin bezels, and a pretty terrible 1560 x 720p resolution. This will arrive backed up by a 4,000mAh battery and stock Android 10.

The highlight of the internal setup should be the Snapdragon 665, which was previously used inside the Moto G8 Plus, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. However, the cheapest model could boast just 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.



Other features should include a 16-megapixel main camera that’s accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro snapper.

The Moto G8 Power will complete Motorola's lineup

Last but certainly not least, Motorola is expected to announce the Moto G8 Power at MWC 2020 as well. This phone should look a lot like the aforementioned Moto G8, but acts as a generally superior version.



The 6.4-inch display is reportedly being updated with a higher 2300 x 1800p resolution. It will also be coupled with a huge 5,000mAh battery and an impressive quadruple-camera on the back.



The latter supposedly consists of 16-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a mysterious 8-megapixel camera complete with an f/2.4 aperture that could act as a telephoto snapper.



Completing the package is going to be a 25-megapixel selfie sensor and the Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage as standard. Also present should be support for 18W fast charging.

Motorola Edge Plus, Moto G8, Moto G8 Power release date

There's no word on when the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power will be available to purchase, but sales don't typically start too long after announcements, so shipments are likely to begin in early to mid-March.



As for the Motorola Edge Plus, rumor has it the flagship is being developed as Verizon exclusive in the United States. The phone will take on the Galaxy S20 series and LG V60 ThinQ at launch, although it’s unclear when shipments are scheduled to begin.





Huawei, Sony, Nokia, and several others are attending MWC 2020 in Barcelona late next month. Today, Motorola has confirmed that it will also be participating by scheduling a press conference on Sunday, February 23, at 7 PM CEST.