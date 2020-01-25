Motorola's next phone has a stylus, but it probably won't rival the Note 10
A stylus that probably won't rival S Pen
A new render published by Evan Blass on Twitter shows Motorola is currently working on a mysterious new smartphone complete with a stylus.
The accessory in question is unlikely to boast any S Pen-rivalling features and instead resembles the basic stylus LG offers much more closely. But instead of competing in the budget segment like LG’s devices, the phone itself is expected to debut as Motorola’s latest mid-range product.
The display is the main giveaway because, unlike cheaper Motorola-branded products, it benefits from relatively thin bezels and a reduced chin. The panel also features an improved version of Motorola’s punch-hole technology – something reserved for slightly pricier products – that reduces the size of the camera cut-out.
Evan Blass was also quick to point out that this device isn't Motorola's rumored flagships, the Motorola Edge+, that's expected to debut later this year with the Snapdragon 865 and 5G network support on board.
Little else is known about the smartphone right now, but MWC 2020 is coming up and Motorola is expected to be in attendance, so we might not have to wait long until it’s officially unveiled.
