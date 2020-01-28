First Moto G8 renders leak out alongside full G8 and G8 Power specs









These additional G8-series handsets are still not out, but according to a "trusted source" quoted by the typically reliable folks over at XDA Developers , that's likely to change in the very near future. Said anonymous source has all the information we need to get excited about the impending Moto G8 and G8 Power, minus any sort of imagery or concrete details on the availability and pricing of the two as-yet-unreleased mid-rangers.





Luckily, that's where 91mobiles comes in, revealing the first high-quality Moto G8 renders in two different paint jobs.





The "standard" Moto G8 - a triple camera affair with a modest screen and decent battery





While we don't have the official sales numbers to back this up, plenty of anecdotal evidence suggests the Moto G7 has been one of last year's most popular budget-friendly phones in the US. That's obviously a result of an excellent quality/price ratio that... Motorola may not be able to replicate this time around.





Compared to the G7, the G8 is rumored to sport a significantly humbler LCD panel with a pretty terrible (by 2020 standards) resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. That's roughly the same pixel count of the G7 Power and G8 Play screens, but the G8 is tipped as slightly larger than both those devices, at a display diagonal of 6.39 inches.









Interestingly, both the Moto G8 and G8 Power are now expected to adopt a modern hole punch design, making them different from the notched G8 Play and G8 Plus , not to mention the entire G7 lineup. Otherwise, all four members of the G8 family should look largely the same, with relatively thin bezels in tow, as well as rear-mounted fingerprint scanners embedded in the iconic Motorola "batwing" logo and vertically aligned camera arrays.





As far as cameras go, no two G8 models are expected to feature identical shooter systems, with the "standard" variant, for instance, likely carrying a main 16MP imaging sensor on its back alongside a 2MP macro lens borrowed from the Motorola One Macro and an 8MP wide-angle snapper. That's a slightly better arrangement than the 13 + 8 + 2MP setup on the Moto G8 Play , while the single 8MP selfie shooter is most likely the same one found on the lower-end phone.









The G8 and G8 Play should also share a more than respectable 4,000mAh battery size, but the former model is likely to run Android 10 on the software side of things out the box, as well as pack the same reasonably powerful Snapdragon 665 processor as the G8 Plus and G8 Power in combination with up to 4GB RAM. Once again, there are no words on prices yet, but we fully expect the Moto G8 to start quite low (perhaps around the $150 mark) in an entry-level 2GB RAM configuration with 32 gigs of internal storage space.





Moto G8 Power - a battery champion with four rear-facing cameras





If we understand it correctly, the G8 Power essentially aims to be both what the G7 Power and regular G7 were last year. That means the gargantuan 5,000mAh battery will be paired with a sharper 6.36-inch screen sporting 2300 x 1080 pixel resolution this time around.





Furthermore, the Moto G8 Power certainly doesn't look like a photographic pushover on paper, switching from a single rear camera on its predecessor to an impressive quad system consisting of a 16MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and another 8MP cam with f/2.4 aperture that we don't know much about for the time being (could it be a telephoto lens?).









The front-facing shooter is also expected to get a significant upgrade to a 25 megapixel count, while that massive aforementioned battery could support 18W fast charging technology. There's only one 64GB storage variant making the rumor rounds right now with 4 gigs of memory also on deck, and given all these interesting upgrades and improvements over the G7 Power, we naturally anticipate a considerably higher price point as well.





Let's just hope Motorola will be able to keep things at a reasonable level of no more than 300 bucks, although we can definitely see the G8 Power launch for $350 or even $400.