Processors 5G Qualcomm

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, 695 5G, 480+ 5G, and 680 4G

Rado Minkov
By
0
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, 695 5G, 480+ 5G, and 680 4G
Today US chip manufacturer Qualcomm has announced four new additions to its Snapdragon 7, 6 and 4 series. Those are the:

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G

The new mobile platforms aim to enable increased performance to Qualcomm's high-tier, mid- and entry-tier series, and as their names suggest, three of them are 5G-capable.

Qualcomm predicts that upcoming mid-range smartphones in particular can benefit from this upgrade and its new processors will help accelerate 5G phone adoption, especially in emerging regions.

Manufacturers that will be adopting the newly-announced processors include HMD Global (Nokia), Xiaomi, Honor, Motorola, OPPO and Vivo.



Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G Mobile Platform


"Snapdragon 778G Plus, a follow-on to Snapdragon 778G with boosted GPU and CPU performance, is designed to deliver cutting-edge mobile gaming and accelerated artificial intelligence (AI) to enable stunning photo and video experiences." - Qualcomm


Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform


"The new Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform delivers truly global 5G with support for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz. This platform features up to 30% faster graphics rendering and 15% improvement in CPU performance (compared to Snapdragon 690), which enables immersive gaming, high-end capture, and increased productivity." - Qualcomm


Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G Mobile Platform


"In less than a year, more than 85 devices have been announced or are currently in development based on Snapdragon 480. Building upon that success, Snapdragon 480 Plus will continue to help drive further proliferation of 5G, allowing users access to truly global 5G connectivity and boosted performance to power in-demand productivity and entertainment experiences." - Qualcomm


Snapdragon 680 4G Mobile Platform


"The new Snapdragon 680 4G Mobile Platform, which is built on 6nm process technology, is designed to deliver compelling all-day experiences, including optimized gaming and triple ISP featuring AI-enhanced low light capture technology. As 5G adoption continues to commercialize around the world, Snapdragon 680 helps address the continued demand for incredible LTE experiences." - Qualcomm

