Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, 695 5G, 480+ 5G, and 680 4G

Today US chip manufacturer Qualcomm has announced four new additions to its Snapdragon 7, 6 and 4 series. Those are the:The new mobile platforms aim to enable increased performance to Qualcomm's high-tier, mid- and entry-tier series, and as their names suggest, three of them are 5G-capable.Qualcomm predicts that upcoming mid-range smartphones in particular can benefit from this upgrade and its new processors will help accelerate 5G phone adoption, especially in emerging regions.Manufacturers that will be adopting the newly-announced processors include HMD Global ( Nokia ), Xiaomi Motorola , OPPO and Vivo.