Motorola Android

Mid-range Moto G60 gets detailed: 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display, more

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 19, 2021, 3:13 PM
Mid-range Moto G60 gets detailed: 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display, more
The Motorola Moto G30

Motorola is working on a revamped Moto G series that’ll eventually cover virtually every price point in the budget and mid-range segments. The Moto G10 and Moto G30 were the first models, the next one is the Moto G100, and it seems the Moto G60 could follow soon after.

The Moto G60 will offer a 108MP camera and the Snapdragon 732G


XDA Developers has uncovered new information that suggests the Moto G60, set to be one of the best affordable phones in 2021, will be launched across Europe and Latin America in the coming months with Android 11 pre-installed.

The software is going to be accompanied by a large 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (2460 x 1080p) display, per the report. A smooth 120Hz refresh rate is on the cards too, a sign that higher refresh rates are starting to go mainstream.

Sitting at the top of the screen looks set to be a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, placed inside a punch-hole cutout. There’s a triple-camera setup on the back of the Moto G60 too, according to the leaked info.

Motorola has reportedly chosen a 108-megapixel main camera supplied by Samsung, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a mysterious 2-megapixel sensor that might act as either a macro or depth camera.

Interestingly, though, one variant of the Moto G60 replaces the 108-megapixel shooter with a 64-megapixel camera. The 32-megapixel front-facing sensor is substituted by a 16-megapixel alternative too.

In terms of the internal specs, it appears Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 732G will be leading the way. Buyers shouldn’t expect support for 5G networks, but a 4/64GB storage configuration is planned for the base model, with a pricier 6/128GB to follow.

Lastly, with recent models Motorola has focused on satisfying customers looking for brilliant battery life, and the Moto G60 will be no different. Today’s report says it’ll offer a massive 6,000mAh battery.

