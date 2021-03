Mid-range Moto G60 gets detailed: 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display, more

The Moto G60 will offer a 108MP camera and the Snapdragon 732G

Motorola is working on a revamped Moto G series that’ll eventually cover virtually every price point in the budget and mid-range segments. The Moto G10 and Moto G30 were the first models, the next one is the Moto G100 , and it seems the Moto G60 could follow soon after.s has uncovered new information that suggests the Moto G60, set to be one of the best affordable phones in 2021 , will be launched across Europe and Latin America in the coming months with Android 11 pre-installed.The software is going to be accompanied by a large 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (2460 x 1080p) display, per the report. A smooth 120Hz refresh rate is on the cards too, a sign that higher refresh rates are starting to go mainstream.Sitting at the top of the screen looks set to be a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, placed inside a punch-hole cutout. There’s a triple-camera setup on the back of the Moto G60 too, according to the leaked info.Motorola has reportedly chosen a 108-megapixel main camera supplied by Samsung, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a mysterious 2-megapixel sensor that might act as either a macro or depth camera.Interestingly, though, one variant of the Moto G60 replaces the 108-megapixel shooter with a 64-megapixel camera. The 32-megapixel front-facing sensor is substituted by a 16-megapixel alternative too.In terms of the internal specs, it appears Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 732G will be leading the way. Buyers shouldn’t expect support for 5G networks, but a 4/64GB storage configuration is planned for the base model, with a pricier 6/128GB to follow.Lastly, with recent models Motorola has focused on satisfying customers looking for brilliant battery life, and the Moto G60 will be no different. Today’s report says it’ll offer a massive 6,000mAh battery.