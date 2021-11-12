Here's how you can get the unlocked Moto G100 5G at a lower than ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Technically priced at $599.99 stateside, the decidedly snazzy and feature-packed 6.7-inch device was on sale at a cool $100 discount right off the bat , with the US launch deal coming and going a few times since July.





Already one of the best budget 5G phones out there at $499.99, the G100 can be currently purchased for even less from its manufacturer's official US website, but not for long. At least in theory, you have until 11:59 pm CDT later today, November 12, to "beat the rush" and claim Motorola 's latest $100 discount on this unlocked handset in your choice of white or "iridescent ocean" paint jobs.





On top of that, the "Extra50" coupon code applied at checkout will save you, well, an extra 50 bucks, bringing the price down to a new record low of $449.99. This certainly looks like one of the overall best Motorola Black Friday deals you'll be able to take advantage of this (extended) holiday season, and while there's obviously a good chance the promotion will return in a couple of weeks (tops), you might not want to take that risk.





The Moto G100 5G , mind you, is not sold through major third-party retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, or B&H Photo Video, and at least for the time being, the bad boy is not available directly from any of the nation's leading wireless service providers either.





Speaking of, you should know that Verizon support is entirely absent, and while you can use the G100 both on T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G networks, AT&T connectivity is limited to the former "outdated" standard.





That's... definitely not ideal, but otherwise, it's hard to argue with the value provided by a $450 Android 11 soldier with a 90Hz IPS LCD screen, 5,000mAh battery supporting 20W charging speeds, a grand total of six cameras including a 64MP primary rear shooter, 8GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, microSD card slot, and headphone jack.