At 50% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the must-have stylus phone for budget shoppers
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) has plunged by 50% at the Motorola Store!
Mid-range Android phones with a built-in stylus are rare, but this one stands out — and it’s diving into budget territory. We’re talking, of course, about the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), which is a bestselling deal at the official store after a smashing 50% discount. That brings the $399.99 device to only $199.99 — a fantastic bargain you definitely don’t want to miss.
If you recall, the promo initially went live on Amazon just hours before Prime Big Deal Days kicked off. But it miraculously remained 50% off at the e-commerce giant even after the event. And now, you can grab the same discount at the Motorola Store.
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) features a vegan leather back that’s very comfortable to the touch. But more importantly, it keeps the device fingerprint-free, which is always welcome. Beyond design, the Motorola phone sports a very good-looking 6.7-inch pOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Brightness is pretty adequate here, too, although the newer Moto G Stylus (2025) delivers much more on that front.
All things considered, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) probably won’t be your best choice at its standard price. But now that it’s 50% off, you should definitely check it out. And remember — Motorola’s offer might end soon, so act while you still can.
At the official store, you can also trade in an eligible device for an even better deal. With multiple accepted options (including low-tier devices), the extra trade-in discount should certainly be on your radar if you have an old device in good condition that you no longer need.
Under the hood, you have the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, which isn’t exactly a spring chicken. However, during our time with it (check out the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review for details), the phone performed admirably with daily tasks. On top of that, it packs a capable 50MP main camera on the rear, taking pretty good-looking photos for a device in its price range.
