Powerful JBL Xtreme 4 sells like hotcakes at a massive $160 off
Bring the party to the next level and save $160 with this epic JBL Xtreme 4 deal!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Big sound, epic bass, and now — a deep discount. That’s right! The popular JBL Xtreme 4 is once again on sale at a stunning 42% off its original $379.95 price at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. That gives you a hefty $160 in savings — a price cut you won’t see every day.
In fact, the Xtreme 4 is retailing at full price on Amazon right now, while Walmart only gives you a $100 discount. In other words, if you’ve been on the lookout for a big and powerful Bluetooth speaker at a reasonable price, now’s your chance to secure JBL Original Pro sound for your next gathering.
Durability is important for portable music companions, but it’s sound quality that really seals the deal, right? The Xtreme 4 cuts no corners on this front, giving you electrifying bass, wide mids, and mostly crisp highs right out of the gate. Now, this frequency response may not be suitable for critical listening. But hey — this is a party speaker above all, and it does a pretty good job of keeping medium to large crowds entertained for hours on end.
And now, thanks to this epic offer, you can get all of that at a much more sensible price. Hurry up and save $160 on the JBL Xtreme 4 before it’s too late.
In fact, the Xtreme 4 is retailing at full price on Amazon right now, while Walmart only gives you a $100 discount. In other words, if you’ve been on the lookout for a big and powerful Bluetooth speaker at a reasonable price, now’s your chance to secure JBL Original Pro sound for your next gathering.
This bad boy is perfect for adventures big and small, featuring an ultra-durable design and an IP67 rating for excellent water and dust resistance. Whether it’s a pool, beach, or backyard party, this JBL speaker can take it — no pampering required. Just keep in mind that it’s larger and heavier than the Flip, Clip, and Go options, so you should probably avoid bringing it on hiking trips.
Durability is important for portable music companions, but it’s sound quality that really seals the deal, right? The Xtreme 4 cuts no corners on this front, giving you electrifying bass, wide mids, and mostly crisp highs right out of the gate. Now, this frequency response may not be suitable for critical listening. But hey — this is a party speaker above all, and it does a pretty good job of keeping medium to large crowds entertained for hours on end.
As if that’s not enough, JBL equipped this big boy with an AI Sound Boost feature, which predicts the unit’s movement and adjusts the sound accordingly. That way, you can always enjoy dynamic, high-quality audio. Add 24-hour playtime, a replaceable battery (sold separately), and a built-in powerbank into the mix, and you’ve got one of the best big speakers under $400.
And now, thanks to this epic offer, you can get all of that at a much more sensible price. Hurry up and save $160 on the JBL Xtreme 4 before it’s too late.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
14 Oct, 2025Powerful JBL Xtreme 4 sells like hotcakes at a massive $160 off
13 Oct, 2025Tiny Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) is on sale at Amazon for the first time
09 Oct, 2025Amazingly, the Bose SoundLink Max remains at its best price even after Prime Day
07 Oct, 2025Compact Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) plunges to a record-low in this color
06 Oct, 2025The Marshall Emberton II is selling like hotcakes with this early Prime Day deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: