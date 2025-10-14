Powerful JBL Xtreme 4 sells like hotcakes at a massive $160 off

iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Big sound, epic bass, and now — a deep discount. That’s right! The popular JBL Xtreme 4 is once again on sale at a stunning 42% off its original $379.95 price at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. That gives you a hefty $160 in savings — a price cut you won’t see every day.

Get the JBL Xtreme 4 for $160 off

$219 95
$379 95
$160 off (42%)
Woot is now letting you save a massive $160 on the big and powerful JBL Xtreme 4. With booming bass, a built-in powerbank, and long playtime, this is one of the best speakers money can buy, making it a very smart choice at 42% off. The unit ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.
Buy at Woot

JBL Xtreme 4: save $100 at Walmart

$279 95
$379 95
$100 off (26%)
Prefer paying a higher price for a JBL Xtreme 4 with a one-year JBL warranty? Head to Walmart! Right now, the retailer gives you a $100 discount on the model in Blue, making it a bit more affordable than usual.
Buy at Walmart

In fact, the Xtreme 4 is retailing at full price on Amazon right now, while Walmart only gives you a $100 discount. In other words, if you’ve been on the lookout for a big and powerful Bluetooth speaker at a reasonable price, now’s your chance to secure JBL Original Pro sound for your next gathering.

This bad boy is perfect for adventures big and small, featuring an ultra-durable design and an IP67 rating for excellent water and dust resistance. Whether it’s a pool, beach, or backyard party, this JBL speaker can take it — no pampering required. Just keep in mind that it’s larger and heavier than the Flip, Clip, and Go options, so you should probably avoid bringing it on hiking trips.

Durability is important for portable music companions, but it’s sound quality that really seals the deal, right? The Xtreme 4 cuts no corners on this front, giving you electrifying bass, wide mids, and mostly crisp highs right out of the gate. Now, this frequency response may not be suitable for critical listening. But hey — this is a party speaker above all, and it does a pretty good job of keeping medium to large crowds entertained for hours on end.

As if that’s not enough, JBL equipped this big boy with an AI Sound Boost feature, which predicts the unit’s movement and adjusts the sound accordingly. That way, you can always enjoy dynamic, high-quality audio. Add 24-hour playtime, a replaceable battery (sold separately), and a built-in powerbank into the mix, and you’ve got one of the best big speakers under $400.

And now, thanks to this epic offer, you can get all of that at a much more sensible price. Hurry up and save $160 on the JBL Xtreme 4 before it’s too late.

Powerful JBL Xtreme 4 sells like hotcakes at a massive $160 off

