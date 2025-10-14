Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Pixel Camera app 10.1 with Material 3 Expressive rolling out now

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 3d ago

1.47GB? Oof

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Manu2411
Manu2411
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Somebody knows how to achieve such a vivid color? As the blue that is shown in the camera settings page? For me the colors are always washed out?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it

by Ilia Temelkov • 2

You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless