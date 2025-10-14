Discussion - T-Mobile is giving bad news to customers who don't pay on time

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

T-Mobile is giving bad news to customers who don't pay on time

tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 3d ago

"the late fee charged to T-Mobile subscribers will be 5% of the past due amount, or 10%, whichever is the greater amount."


So, they'll always charge 10%?


Also, pay your bills, people.

Alan Friedman
Alan Friedman
Phonearena team
• 2d agoedited
↵tokuzumi said:

"the late fee charged to T-Mobile subscribers will be 5% of the past due amount, or 10%, whichever is the greater amount."


So, they'll always charge 10%?


Also, pay your bills, people.

You got me. It should read 5% of the past due amount or $10, whichever is greater.

Thanks!

