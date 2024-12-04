The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) hits a new all-time low price at Amazon, but for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday ended, taking the incredible Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) promo at Amazon as they went. While you can no longer get the latest stylus phone from Motorola at its lowest price, Amazon seems to have something for users who couldn't participate in the biggest shopping events. It's a new limited-time sale on last year's model, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).
Keep in mind that while the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) might not be at its most affordable price ever, it's currently $150 off at Amazon. In other words, if you don't mind extending your budget a bit, this fella might be a more suitable pick, as it offers much more for about $250.
Under the hood, this puppy features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, just like the newer model. Although this is no Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the processor offers respectable day-to-day performance. The same goes for the camera. The 2023-released stylus phone comes with a 50 MP main sensor with no optical image stabilization and an 8 MP camera on the rear, providing decent but certainly not exceptional shots.
At the end of the day, not everyone wants stunning camera performance or an OLED display. If you'd rather have something cheap, 5G-ready, and with a stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a perfect option. Get it for 48% off and save while you can.
You can also find the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at:
For a short while, you can get this bad boy for 48% off its usual price, which equates to a whopping $180. And this, as you might guess, knocks the stylus phone down to a new all-time low!
Keep in mind that while the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) might not be at its most affordable price ever, it's currently $150 off at Amazon. In other words, if you don't mind extending your budget a bit, this fella might be a more suitable pick, as it offers much more for about $250.
Don't get us wrong—the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) isn't a bad Android phone, but it lacks its successor's pOLED display technology. Instead, this bad boy features a 6.6-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rates. That means you don't get to enjoy gorgeous pitch blacks. And while that might not be a big deal for many users, it's still worth noting.
Under the hood, this puppy features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, just like the newer model. Although this is no Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the processor offers respectable day-to-day performance. The same goes for the camera. The 2023-released stylus phone comes with a 50 MP main sensor with no optical image stabilization and an 8 MP camera on the rear, providing decent but certainly not exceptional shots.
At the end of the day, not everyone wants stunning camera performance or an OLED display. If you'd rather have something cheap, 5G-ready, and with a stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a perfect option. Get it for 48% off and save while you can.
You can also find the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at:
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
04 Dec, 2024The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) hits a new all-time low price at Amazon, but for a limited time
27 Nov, 2024Cheaper than cheap, the Moto G Play (2024) hits an all-time low at Amazon for Black Friday
22 Nov, 2024If you like pens and bargains, you'll love this Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Black Friday deal
21 Nov, 2024Deal alert: The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is having a steep drop in price on Amazon this Black Friday
16 Nov, 2024This super-spicy Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) promo is back just before Black Friday
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: