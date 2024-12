The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) hits a new all-time low price at Amazon, but for a limited time

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is 48% off at Amazon The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) might not be as impressive as its successor, but the phone is a real hit at Amazon right now. You can get it for 48% off its usual price, but for a limited time. That saves you a whopping $180, a discount only the Motorola Store matches. $190 off (48%) Buy at Amazon The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is $150 off at Amazon Alternatively, you can get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $150 off at Amazon. Although it's slightly more expensive, this year's model offers more value for money. Get yours and save 38% at Amazon. $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday ended, taking the incredible Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) promo at Amazon as they went. While you can no longer get the latest stylus phone from Motorola at its lowest price, Amazon seems to have something for users who couldn't participate in the biggest shopping events. It's a new limited-time sale on last year's model, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) For a short while, you can get this bad boy for 48% off its usual price, which equates to a whopping $180. And this, as you might guess, knocks the stylus phone down to a new all-time low!Keep in mind that while the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) might not be at its most affordable price ever, it's currently $150 off at Amazon. In other words, if you don't mind extending your budget a bit, this fella might be a more suitable pick, as it offers much more for about $250.Don't get us wrong—the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) isn't a bad Android phone , but it lacks its successor's pOLED display technology. Instead, this bad boy features a 6.6-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rates. That means you don't get to enjoy gorgeous pitch blacks. And while that might not be a big deal for many users, it's still worth noting.Under the hood, this puppy features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, just like the newer model. Although this is no Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , the processor offers respectable day-to-day performance. The same goes for the camera. The 2023-released stylus phone comes with a 50 MP main sensor with no optical image stabilization and an 8 MP camera on the rear, providing decent but certainly not exceptional shots.At the end of the day, not everyone wants stunning camera performance or an OLED display. If you'd rather have something cheap, 5G-ready, and with a stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a perfect option. Get it for 48% off and save while you can.You can also find the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at: