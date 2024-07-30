Motorola slashes $170 off the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, making it a bargain hunter's dream
The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 may be an older model, but it's currently a true bargain on Motorola.com, and it's the phone your wallet wants to buy. And no, we are not exaggerating!
Right now, this handsome fella is on sale at a massive $170 discount at the official store, which means it can be yours for only $229.99, down from $399.99. Furthermore, you can score even bigger savings if you trade in your old phone with Motorola.
A $170 price cut on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is quite significant. Until recently, the biggest price cut this device had ever received was $150. But a few weeks ago, we noticed that Amazon had dropped this stylus-powered beauty to a new record low price, allowing deal hunters to save $170. Apparently, Motorola is mirroring the same deal. But here, you can score even bigger savings if you trade in your old phone with the manufacturer.
In addition, this bad boy rocks a solid 50MP main camera and a 16MP front-facing unit. And while it might not stack up to high-end smartphones in terms of snapping pictures, it still takes pretty good photos in bright light. Plus, you can record clips in 4K at 30 fps.
As for battery life, the 5,000mAh power cell should be able to last you all day without top-ups. Additionally, the phone supports 20W wired charging, though it only arrives with a 10W charger in the box.
Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 offers fantastic value for just $229.99. Its only issue is Motorola's poor update policy. The phone will only get Android 14, but no more major OS updates beyond that. However, it will still receive security patches for the next three years. So, if you want an affordable handset with nice performance and a built-in stylus, we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of this awesome deal today!
