Motorola slashes $170 off the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, making it a bargain hunter's dream

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 256GB: Now $170 OFF on Motorola.com The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is discounted by $170 on Motorola.com. The phone offers good performance and is a real steal right now, as it's available at its lowest price yet. Act fast and save on this handsome fella now! $170 off (43%) $229 99 $399 99 Buy at Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 256GB: Save $170 on Amazon! Alternatively, you can get the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 on Amazon, where is bad boy is also discounted by $170. $170 off (43%) Buy at Amazon

A $170 price cut on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is quite significant. Until recently, the biggest price cut this device had ever received was $150. But a few weeks ago, we noticed that Amazon had dropped this stylus-powered beauty to a new record low price , allowing deal hunters to save $170. Apparently, Motorola is mirroring the same deal. But here, you can score even bigger savings if you trade in your old phone with the manufacturer.This deal is for the 256GB model, which boasts 6GB of RAM and is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. And while the phone isn't a mobile powerhouse, it still offers fast performance for daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming. Moreover, it will let you play games, though not at their highest graphical settings.In addition, this bad boy rocks a solid 50MP main camera and a 16MP front-facing unit. And while it might not stack up to high-end smartphones in terms of snapping pictures, it still takes pretty good photos in bright light. Plus, you can record clips in 4K at 30 fps.As for battery life, the 5,000mAh power cell should be able to last you all day without top-ups. Additionally, the phone supports 20W wired charging, though it only arrives with a 10W charger in the box.Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 offers fantastic value for just $229.99. Its only issue is Motorola's poor update policy. The phone will only get Android 14 , but no more major OS updates beyond that. However, it will still receive security patches for the next three years. So, if you want an affordable handset with nice performance and a built-in stylus, we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of this awesome deal today!