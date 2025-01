Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%

Save $110 on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) If you're looking for a budget-friendly Android phone, we suggest going for the Moto G Power 5G (2024). This handset enjoys a surprisingly good promo at Amazon right now, offered for $110 off its original price. You can only get it in Pale Lilac at that price, though. $110 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Moto G Power 5G (2024) + two freebies worth $159.98 Over at the Motorola Store, you can get the Moto G Power 5G (2024) at its standard price. However, the model arrives with two freebies: the Moto Buds+ and a free Moto Tag with a total value of $159.98. To get the second gift, you must apply coupon code 'FREETAG' in your cart. Gift $299 99 Buy at Motorola

If you're seeking a high-quality and affordable phone by Motorola , you must check out what Amazon offers right now! The e-commerce giant hosts a surprisingly good promo on one of the best budget Motorola phones —the Moto G Power 5G (2024) . This fella can now be yours for under $190—an asking price we didn't see even on Black Friday!At 37% off its original ~$300 price, this Android 14 phone easily lands as one of the top affordable options, at least for now. There's just one coating available at such a high markdown, though: Pale Lilac. If this colorway appeals to you, now's the time to act. By the way, neither the official store nor Best Buy has the same discount to offer you!Over at Motorola.com, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) retails at $299.99 and arrives with two gifts—the Moto Buds+ and a Moto Tag. The latter will be added to your cart after applying coupon code 'FREETAG.' In case you're wondering, the total value of these freebies is $159.98.Featuring an improved design compared to its predecessor, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) , this lovely option showcases a vegan leather back. It's also larger than the previous model, packing a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates.In terms of performance, the latest G Power model is good enough for everyday tasks. We noted it may stall a bit when too many apps have been opened while testing it (see our Moto G Power 5G (2024) review for reference). Still, the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor seems more than adequate considering the device's asking price.The camera isn't top-shelf as well, but you'll find the 50 MP main rear unit delivers mostly satisfying photos in ideal conditions. In addition, this buddy comes with a large 5,000mAh battery.While it may not be the best pick at its standard price, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) seems an attractive choice at $110 off. If you like what it brings to the table, now's the ideal time to buy one. Get yours at Amazon and save while you can.