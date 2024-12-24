The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a must-have at 26% off on Amazon

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Seeking a budget-friendly phone with 5G and decent battery life? Well, you might want to consider one of Motorola's Moto G options—the Moto G Power 5G (2024). This fella is currently an even bigger bargain, as it's selling for 26% off its usual price at Amazon.

Get the Moto G Power 5G (2024) and save $69

Looking for a budget phone with 5G on deck? Get your hands on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) and save $69 at Amazon. This lets you snag one for just under $200, making it a tempting choice. Don't miss out and get yours while you can.
$69 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Thanks to this sweet discount, you can snag this Android 14-powered phone for just under the $200 mark. This makes the handset a much more desirable choice, so we'd say it's worth checking out.

As an affordable option, this buddy obviously can't rival models like the Pixel 8a or the Galaxy A35. However, it stands its own ground in the budget Motorola phones category, offering decent performance and improved design. Unlike the Moto G Power 5G (2023), this bad boy has a vegan leather back, making it more stylish.

It's also larger than its predecessor, featuring a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates and a 2400 x 1080 resolution. In comparison, last year's model comes with a 6.5-inch display. While it looks vibrant and beautiful, even though it's an LCD screen, the display can't get sufficiently bright for comfortable outdoor use. If you'd like something with higher brightness levels and a Super AMOLED display, consider the similarly priced Galaxy A25.

As for performance, this Motorola option comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip, offering pretty solid capabilities for its affordable price. The same mostly applies to its camera. The Moto G Power 5G (2024) features a 50 MP main camera with OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 16 MP selfie unit, delivering excellent shots in perfect conditions. Low-light performance isn't ideal, but it's pretty decent in the sub-$300 price range.

Rounding out this package is a 5,000mAh battery with admirable battery life. Indeed, at its current asking price, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is way more exciting. Grab yours at Amazon and save while you can.
