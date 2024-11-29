Deal alert: The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is having a steep drop in price on Amazon this Black Friday
The Black Friday Motorola deals are live and as awesome as ever! And while there are great promos on foldable phones and flagships, not all people are on the hunt for those. Sometimes you need an affordable, reliable phone for a backup device, a gift, or just a solid smartphone that doesn't cost much.
The Moto G Power 5G is a prime example of a solid budget phone, and now, just for Black Friday, you can shave $100 off its price. It's the perfect bargain smartphone, selling for less than a pair of Bluetooth earbuds at the moment, but don't wait too long, as these prices won't last.
What about the camera? This puppy packs a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and takes vibrant photos with some detail. To make the most out of its camera, make sure the conditions are just right, though. Rounding out this entry-level package is a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging speeds. Unlike its predecessor, the Android 14 phone supports 15W wireless charging.
Like most Motorola phones this year, this fella features a new vegan leather design. The model sports a 6.7-inch display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates and a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip. With its decent performance, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a great everyday option for those on a tight budget.
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) might not have a jaw-dropping spec sheet, but it's ultimately a sensible choice for undemanding users. The phone has good battery life, offers a mostly smooth experience, and supports 5G connectivity. What more could you want from a sub-$200 handset? Get yours and save $100 with Amazon's Black Friday promo before it's too late.
