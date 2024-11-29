Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Black Friday Phone Deals are here
The best deals of the year are live today-only! Buy now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Deal alert: The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is having a steep drop in price on Amazon this Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Moto G Power 5G (2024) is placed on a wooden surface alongside a quirky plant pot, manuals, SIM tool, and a charger.
The Black Friday Motorola deals are live and as awesome as ever! And while there are great promos on foldable phones and flagships, not all people are on the hunt for those. Sometimes you need an affordable, reliable phone for a backup device, a gift, or just a solid smartphone that doesn't cost much.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is $100 off for Black Friday

Black Friday brings a crazy-good bargain for all Moto G Power 5G (2024) fans. The phone is currently $100 off at Amazon, making it a real steal. It offers a decent everyday performance and is definitely way more attractive at discounted prices.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G Power 5G is a prime example of a solid budget phone, and now, just for Black Friday, you can shave $100 off its price. It's the perfect bargain smartphone, selling for less than a pair of Bluetooth earbuds at the moment, but don't wait too long, as these prices won't last.

Like most Motorola phones this year, this fella features a new vegan leather design. The model sports a 6.7-inch display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates and a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip. With its decent performance, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a great everyday option for those on a tight budget.

What about the camera? This puppy packs a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and takes vibrant photos with some detail. To make the most out of its camera, make sure the conditions are just right, though. Rounding out this entry-level package is a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging speeds. Unlike its predecessor, the Android 14 phone supports 15W wireless charging.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) might not have a jaw-dropping spec sheet, but it's ultimately a sensible choice for undemanding users. The phone has good battery life, offers a mostly smooth experience, and supports 5G connectivity. What more could you want from a sub-$200 handset? Get yours and save $100 with Amazon's Black Friday promo before it's too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Moto G - Deals History
79 stories
27 Nov, 2024
Cheaper than cheap, the Moto G Play (2024) hits an all-time low at Amazon for Black Friday
22 Nov, 2024
If you like pens and bargains, you'll love this Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Black Friday deal
21 Nov, 2024
Deal alert: The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is having a steep drop in price on Amazon this Black Friday
16 Nov, 2024
This super-spicy Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) promo is back just before Black Friday
14 Nov, 2024
Score $100 off the budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) via the Motorola Store
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off

Latest News

Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless