Up Next:
It's not too late to save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Don’t feel like waiting for an appropriate Moto G Power 5G (2024) deal? Don’t worry, Amazon gives you a top-notch model on last year’s model, shaving some $100 off its price tag for yet another time.
To be fair, Amazon’s current offer on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) has been live for some time. That makes it no less impressive, though, as it lands this mid-range phone at a much lower price. So, if you don’t mind that it’s not the latest model from the Moto G Power lineup, snatch this deal before it goes poof.
Not counting the larger display and the slightly improved camera setup, last year’s model is largely on par with the 2024 version. So why pay all that money for the newer model? After all, the 2023-released Motorola phone gives you everything you need for daily use, and at a much better price nonetheless.
You get a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates and a reasonably powerful MediaTek processor. Streaming videos, playing light games, and web browsing should be a breeze.
By the way, if, for some reason, you need even more storage space on deck, Motorola’s got you covered. It kept the microSD card tray, helping you expand the capacity for even more of your favorite photos and videos. Another thing you get on this puppy and not on high-end Android phones is the 3.5mm audio jack, letting you keep your favorite set of wired headphones.
Just like the Moto G Power 5G (2024), this bad boy packs a large battery under the hood. So, you get a 5,000mAh capacity battery and a promised two-day battery life. Then again, last year’s model supports charging speeds of just 15W. If that’s a deal breaker, you might want to wait for a discount on the 2024 version.
To be fair, Amazon’s current offer on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) has been live for some time. That makes it no less impressive, though, as it lands this mid-range phone at a much lower price. So, if you don’t mind that it’s not the latest model from the Moto G Power lineup, snatch this deal before it goes poof.
Not counting the larger display and the slightly improved camera setup, last year’s model is largely on par with the 2024 version. So why pay all that money for the newer model? After all, the 2023-released Motorola phone gives you everything you need for daily use, and at a much better price nonetheless.
You get a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates and a reasonably powerful MediaTek processor. Streaming videos, playing light games, and web browsing should be a breeze.
In the camera department, you have a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main camera on the rear. Think twice before you say this puppy won’t have enough storage for your photos. In fact, it has as much as 256GB of built-in storage on deck.
By the way, if, for some reason, you need even more storage space on deck, Motorola’s got you covered. It kept the microSD card tray, helping you expand the capacity for even more of your favorite photos and videos. Another thing you get on this puppy and not on high-end Android phones is the 3.5mm audio jack, letting you keep your favorite set of wired headphones.
Recommended Stories
Things that are NOT allowed: