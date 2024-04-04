Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

It's not too late to save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at Amazon

It's not too late to save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at Amazon
Don’t feel like waiting for an appropriate Moto G Power 5G (2024) deal? Don’t worry, Amazon gives you a top-notch model on last year’s model, shaving some $100 off its price tag for yet another time.

To be fair, Amazon’s current offer on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) has been live for some time. That makes it no less impressive, though, as it lands this mid-range phone at a much lower price. So, if you don’t mind that it’s not the latest model from the Moto G Power lineup, snatch this deal before it goes poof.

Save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) while you can

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is now available at an incredible price on Amazon. The device is now $100 off, giving you way more bang for your buck. With its 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, a decent MediaTek processor, and 256GB of storage, the Moto phone covers all the basics you could need at that price. Plus, you have a large 5,000mAh battery on deck! Get yours now and save $100 on Amazon.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


Not counting the larger display and the slightly improved camera setup, last year’s model is largely on par with the 2024 version. So why pay all that money for the newer model? After all, the 2023-released Motorola phone gives you everything you need for daily use, and at a much better price nonetheless.

You get a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates and a reasonably powerful MediaTek processor. Streaming videos, playing light games, and web browsing should be a breeze.

In the camera department, you have a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main camera on the rear. Think twice before you say this puppy won’t have enough storage for your photos. In fact, it has as much as 256GB of built-in storage on deck.

By the way, if, for some reason, you need even more storage space on deck, Motorola’s got you covered. It kept the microSD card tray, helping you expand the capacity for even more of your favorite photos and videos. Another thing you get on this puppy and not on high-end Android phones is the 3.5mm audio jack, letting you keep your favorite set of wired headphones.

Just like the Moto G Power 5G (2024), this bad boy packs a large battery under the hood. So, you get a 5,000mAh capacity battery and a promised two-day battery life. Then again, last year’s model supports charging speeds of just 15W. If that’s a deal breaker, you might want to wait for a discount on the 2024 version.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

