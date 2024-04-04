It's not too late to save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at Amazon

Save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) while you can

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is now available at an incredible price on Amazon. The device is now $100 off, giving you way more bang for your buck. With its 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, a decent MediaTek processor, and 256GB of storage, the Moto phone covers all the basics you could need at that price. Plus, you have a large 5,000mAh battery on deck! Get yours now and save $100 on Amazon.