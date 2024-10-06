The budget Moto G Power 5G 2023 becomes even more affordable after $100 discount on Amazon
We're excited to share that you can currently save $100 on one of the best affordable phones on the market, the Moto G Power 5G 2023. This fella is discounted by 33%, slashing a whole Benjamin off its usual price and letting you score a unit for just under $200.
The offer is on the 256GB model, so you should have enough storage space. Of course, if you think that won't be enough, you can always expand the phone's storage via a microSD card.
Likewise, the phone won't wow you with its camera capabilities, but its 50MP main snapper takes some pretty decent photos when there is plenty of light. Moreover, it can capture videos in 1080p resolution.
As a budget Motorola phone, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 unfortunately suffers from its manufacturer's poor update policy. Our friend ships with Android 13 and is upgradable to Android 14. However, this is where major OS updates stop. On the flip side, it will continue to receive security patches for the next one and a half years.
Overall, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 is a pretty decent phone and is a top choice for someone who needs a handset for phone calls, browsing the web, and watching videos. So, if you're in the market for such a device and Motorola's bad update policy isn't an issue for you, act fast and save with this deal now!
It's worth noting that the Moto G Power 5G 2023 isn't a top-tier phone and doesn't pack an insane amount of firepower. However, its MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset delivers decent performance and can handle basic day-to-day tasks without issues.
Battery-wise, though, that's where this puppy truly shines. Packing a big 5,000mAh power cell, it delivers power for up to two days without any top-ups. Additionally, it ships with a 10W charger inside the box.
