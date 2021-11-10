First Moto G Power (2022) benchmarks leave us profoundly unimpressed

First Moto G Power (2022) benchmarks leave us profoundly unimpressed0
Even without a true flagship released this year, that strategy seems to have paid off rather handsomely, especially in the US, where the likes of the Moto G Power (2021), G Stylus (2021), and Motorola One 5G Ace proved extremely successful in occupying LG's old slot.
That fairly outdated SoC contains an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.3 GHz speeds, which doesn't sound bad, nonetheless feeling like a lightweight compared to the Snapdragon 662 chipset found inside the Moto G Power (2021).
In case you're wondering, the Helio P35 just so happens to reside under the hood of the Moto G8 Power Lite, so perhaps this is an incorrectly labeled Lite version of the upcoming G Power (2022) as well.
On the bright side, the Power moniker guarantees a hefty battery and the Helio P35 SoC guarantees a low price, a combination that could help Motorola top our list of the best phones under $300 relatively soon.