Motorola Android

First Moto G Power (2022) benchmarks leave us profoundly unimpressed

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
First Moto G Power (2022) benchmarks leave us profoundly unimpressed
It's no longer a big secret that Motorola likes to work on many different Android devices at essentially any given time, often appearing to favor quantity over quality as it constantly floods the smartphone market with affordable alternatives to all of Samsung's most popular models.

Even without a true flagship released this year, that strategy seems to have paid off rather handsomely, especially in the US, where the likes of the Moto G Power (2021), G Stylus (2021), and Motorola One 5G Ace proved extremely successful in occupying LG's old slot.

That obviously makes us excited about the impending arrival of a Moto G Power (2022) mid-ranger recently revealed to carry the "Tonga" codename. Unfortunately, some of that excitement is shattered to pieces by a number of freshly discovered benchmark records suggesting the handset will pack a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

That fairly outdated SoC contains an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.3 GHz speeds, which doesn't sound bad, nonetheless feeling like a lightweight compared to the Snapdragon 662 chipset found inside the Moto G Power (2021).


In case you're wondering, the Helio P35 just so happens to reside under the hood of the Moto G8 Power Lite, so perhaps this is an incorrectly labeled Lite version of the upcoming G Power (2022) as well.

Whatever it is, it's unlikely to knock our socks off with its raw speed, as highlighted by the modest Geekbench single and multi-core scores produced running presumably unfinished Android 11 software while also packing 4 gigs of RAM.

On the bright side, the Power moniker guarantees a hefty battery and the Helio P35 SoC guarantees a low price, a combination that could help Motorola top our list of the best phones under $300 relatively soon.

