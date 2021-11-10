First Moto G Power (2022) benchmarks leave us profoundly unimpressed













That fairly outdated SoC contains an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.3 GHz speeds, which doesn't sound bad, nonetheless feeling like a lightweight compared to the Snapdragon 662 chipset found inside the Moto G Power (2021)









In case you're wondering, the Helio P35 just so happens to reside under the hood of the Moto G8 Power Lite , so perhaps this is an incorrectly labeled Lite version of the upcoming G Power (2022) as well.





Whatever it is, it's unlikely to knock our socks off with its raw speed, as highlighted by the modest Geekbench single and multi-core scores produced running presumably unfinished Android 11 software while also packing 4 gigs of RAM.





On the bright side, the Power moniker guarantees a hefty battery and the Helio P35 SoC guarantees a low price, a combination that could help Motorola top our list of the best phones under $300 relatively soon.





