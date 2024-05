The super-cheap Moto G Play (2024) returns to its best price on Amazon

Save $20 on the Moto G Play (2024) at Amazon The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is again available at its lowest price (so far). The device sells at $20 off its MSRP on Amazon, giving you more bang for your buck. It features a 6.5-inch 90Hz screen, a Snapdragon 680 chip, 4GB RAM, 64GB (expandable) storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. Keep in mind this phone doesn't have 5G on deck. $20 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Save $100 on the Moto G 5G (2023) at Amazon Want higher screen refresh rates and 5G on your next Android phone? In such a case, definitely consider the Moto G 5G (2023)! This device features a 6.5-inch 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon processor under the hood, and, most importantly, supports 5G. Like the G Play model, it has a 5,000mAh battery. $100 off (40%) Buy at Amazon

With Motorola devices, finding an ultra-affordable smartphone for all your day-to-day tasks comes easy. Take its Moto G Play (2024) , for example. Typically, this Android phone will set you back just about $150, but you can again save $20 on it. This deal is up for grabs at the largest e-commerce store, Amazon.Undoubtedly not super substantial, the $20 price cut still lands this handset at its lowest price. Let’s also remember it has been on the market for a short while, so that’s another reason why we still have yet to see a more considerable markdown. Even so, the Motorola phone doesn’t cost all that much to begin with, meaning now might be a good time to get one.If you’re looking for higher refresh rates (the G Play’s screen doesn’t go beyond 90Hz) and 5G on deck, the Moto G 5G (2023) may be a better choice. This phone remains at its best price on Amazon, sold at $100 off its MSRP of $249.99. It also runs on Android 13 , just like the 2024-launched G Play model.Certainly not the best budget phone, this bad boy is still way more attractive than its predecessor. It features a 6.5-inch 90Hz screen and Snapdragon 680 under the hood. While you have a basic 64GB of storage (4GB RAM), the device comes with a microSD card. Expectedly, you can also use this phone with your favorite set of wired headphones On the camera front comes an upgraded 50MP rear-facing sensor. If you recall, last year’s model featured a much less impressive triple camera setup with a mere 16MP primary unit on the back. Additionally, since this phone lacks higher refresh rates (or 5G), it should also last quite a while with its 5,000mAh battery.Truthfully, the lack of 5G might (rightfully) be a disappointment to some. But if you don’t mind it (or the 90Hz screen refresh rates), this phone might do you just fine. Get it at its best price (so far) on Amazon and enjoy your savings.