The Moto G 5G is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones around





Officially announced alongside the 4G LTE-only Moto G9 Power earlier today, the non-Plus Moto G 5G will soon be available in "selected European countries" at €299.99 before expanding to "selected countries" in Latin America, Middle East & Asia "in the coming weeks."





















Apart from that, the Moto G 5G shares almost all of its specifications with the Moto G 5G Plus/Motorola One 5G, including a 5,000mAh battery supporting 20W charging speeds, a 48MP primary rear-facing camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 64 and 128GB storage options paired with 4 and 6 gigs of memory respectively, and even a 6.7-inch FHD+ "Max Vision" display.





But the Moto G 5G adopts a slightly more "conversative" design, with only one centered hole drilled into its screen housing a single 16MP selfie shooter. The 2MP depth sensor on the back of the Moto G 5G Plus is also missing here, but this bad boy still seems to offer a lot of value for your money, at least on the old continent. Let's hope the same will be true stateside sooner rather than later.



