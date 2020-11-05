iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 05, 2020, 6:33 AM
The Moto G 5G is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones around
If you thought the Moto G 5G Plus unveiled back in July and rebranded as the Motorola One 5G for a September US release on both AT&T and Verizon was affordable, wait until you hear how much (or rather how little) the "regular" Moto G 5G costs.

Officially announced alongside the 4G LTE-only Moto G9 Power earlier today, the non-Plus Moto G 5G will soon be available in "selected European countries" at €299.99 before expanding to "selected countries" in Latin America, Middle East & Asia "in the coming weeks."

Unfortunately, there are no words on an impending US release just yet, but the nation's largest wireless service provider is expected to carry the Moto G 5G at some point in the near future, possibly under a different name connected to the aforementioned Motorola One 5G moniker somehow.

If that happens, we can safely assume Verizon will be charging no more than $400 for a UW-supporting variant of the Moto G 5G capable of both delivering insane download speeds (in small parts of the country) and accessing the operator's much slower "nationwide" 5G network. In case you're wondering, the TCL 10 5G UW is currently Big Red's cheapest such device, normally fetching exactly four Benjamins.


Unlike that particular phone, as well as the Motorola One 5G UW, the Moto G 5G packs a Snapdragon 750 processor. Unveiled just a month and a half ago, that's predictably slower than the incredibly popular Snapdragon 765 SoC, although we don't expect the difference in raw speed to be dramatic in most real-world use cases.

Apart from that, the Moto G 5G shares almost all of its specifications with the Moto G 5G Plus/Motorola One 5G, including a 5,000mAh battery supporting 20W charging speeds, a 48MP primary rear-facing camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 64 and 128GB storage options paired with 4 and 6 gigs of memory respectively, and even a 6.7-inch FHD+ "Max Vision" display.

But the Moto G 5G adopts a slightly more "conversative" design, with only one centered hole drilled into its screen housing a single 16MP selfie shooter. The 2MP depth sensor on the back of the Moto G 5G Plus is also missing here, but this bad boy still seems to offer a lot of value for your money, at least on the old continent. Let's hope the same will be true stateside sooner rather than later.

