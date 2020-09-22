Qualcomm's newest 5G chipset is announced, will launch later this year
Qualcomm unveiled today a new 5G enabled chipset from the Snapdragon 7-Series. The Snapdragon 750G enables "truly global gaming" according to the San Diego-based company, along with True HDR gaming (with 10x brighter colors), and on-device AI. The chipset supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G; the latter delivers signals that travel far, easily penetrate structures but provide slower 5G download data speeds than what is available from mmWave 5G signals. The Snapdragon 750G chip offers some features from Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite Gaming that allow for smooth gameplay with low latency.
The Snapdragon 750G chipset will support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals
The Qualcomm Spectra 355L Image Signal Processor produces noise-reduced sharp images and 4K HDR videos can be recorded. The chip will work with image sensors supporting a pixel count of up to 192MP.
The CPU runs at a clock speed as fast as 2.2GHz and works with Bluetooth 5.1. It is Wi-Fi 6 ready and does work with a 120Hz rapid refresh rate on screens with a resolution of FHD+. The maximum display that can be driven by the Snapdragon 750G is QHD (1440p) with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The chip is manufactured using an 8nm process node and the first devices to be powered by the chip are expected to be commercially available at the end of this year.
Verizon's Chris Emmons, executive director device and product marketing, says, "As Verizon continues to lead 5G innovation with 5G Ultra Wideband and our soon-to-be-launched 5G Nationwide network, we know we can count on technology partners like Qualcomm Technologies to provide the superior solutions for sub6 and mmWave spectrum needed to run the next-generation 5G devices our customers rely on."
Andreas Bussmann, program manager 5G Devices Deutsche Telekom, states that "Deutsche Telekom and Qualcomm Technologies have a strong strategic collaboration in driving innovation together. We are excited as this announcement will further help scale 5G for everyone and improve overall consumer experience." Lastly, Quanxin Wang, general manager of product and technology, Xiaomi International, said that "Xiaomi is committed to developing cutting-edge devices to address the growing consumer demand for 5G. We are proud to work with Qualcomm Technologies to launch the first commercial smartphone based on the latest Snapdragon 750G to consumers."
Speaking of 5G, the Snapdragon 750G offers peak speeds of up to 3.7Gbps (download) and 1.6Gbps (upload) with 5G connectivity. Peak LTE speeds are up to 1.2Gbps (download) and 210Mbps (upload).
So now we know that a Xiaomi branded 5G handset will be the first powered by the Snapdragon 750G when the integrated circuit is released later this year.
Story timeline
This story is part of:5G connectivity (11 updates)
-
Now reading
22 September Qualcomm's newest 5G chipset is announced, will launch later this year
-
2 September The spectrum that could make T-Mobile the U.S. 5G speed leader has been added to 81 more markets
-
19 August T-Mobile's new television ad makes fun of Verizon's 5G coverage
-
17 August Verizon unveils new Unlimited Mix & Match plans with 5G service
-
12 July Once again 5G and coronavirus combine in latest conspiracy theory