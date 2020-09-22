Qualcomm's newest 5G chipset is announced, will launch later this year

Qualcomm unveiled today a new 5G enabled chipset from the Snapdragon 7-Series. The Snapdragon 750G enables "truly global gaming" according to the San Diego-based company, along with True HDR gaming (with 10x brighter colors), and on-device AI. The chipset supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G; the latter delivers signals that travel far, easily penetrate structures but provide slower 5G download data speeds than what is available from mmWave 5G signals. The Snapdragon 750G chip offers some features from Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite Gaming that allow for smooth gameplay with low latency.

The Snapdragon 750G chipset will support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals







The Snapdragon 750G comes with the Adreno 619 GPU providing users with as much as a 10% hike in graphics rendering compared to the Adreno 618 GPU found on the Snapdragon 730G. Qualcomm states that the new chipset delivers "stunning, life-like imagery" and the 5G support allows users to play multiplayer contests or stream games through their smartphones using 5G cloud gaming platforms.









AI tasks will be handled by the fifth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine supporting voice translation, smart camera, and video, AI-enhanced gaming experiences and advanced AI-based imaging. The AI Engine handles up to 4.0 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS), a 20% improvement compared to Snapdragon 730G. The chip is powered by the Kryo 570 CPU core allowing for a 20% hike in "enhanced user experience," also compared to the Snapdragon 730G. Integrated into the Snapdragon 750G is an AI-based audio and voice communication suite that allows users to hear speech loud and clear despite dogs barking in the background, the sounds of construction, loud traffic, and more.







The Qualcomm Spectra 355L Image Signal Processor produces noise-reduced sharp images and 4K HDR videos can be recorded. The chip will work with image sensors supporting a pixel count of up to 192MP.





The CPU runs at a clock speed as fast as 2.2GHz and works with Bluetooth 5.1 . It is Wi-Fi 6 ready and does work with a 120Hz rapid refresh rate on screens with a resolution of FHD+. The maximum display that can be driven by the Snapdragon 750G is QHD (1440p) with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The chip is manufactured using an 8nm process node and the first devices to be powered by the chip are expected to be commercially available at the end of this year.





Verizon's Chris Emmons, executive director device and product marketing, says, "As Verizon continues to lead 5G innovation with 5G Ultra Wideband and our soon-to-be-launched 5G Nationwide network, we know we can count on technology partners like Qualcomm Technologies to provide the superior solutions for sub6 and mmWave spectrum needed to run the next-generation 5G devices our customers rely on."





Andreas Bussmann, program manager 5G Devices Deutsche Telekom, states that "Deutsche Telekom and Qualcomm Technologies have a strong strategic collaboration in driving innovation together. We are excited as this announcement will further help scale 5G for everyone and improve overall consumer experience." Lastly, Quanxin Wang, general manager of product and technology, Xiaomi International, said that "Xiaomi is committed to developing cutting- edge devices to address the growing consumer demand for 5G. We are proud to work with Qualcomm Technologies to launch the first commercial smartphone based on the latest Snapdragon 750G to consumers."





Speaking of 5G, the Snapdragon 750G offers peak speeds of up to 3.7Gbps (download) and 1.6Gbps (upload) with 5G connectivity. Peak LTE speeds are up to 1.2Gbps (download) and 210Mbps (upload).







So now we know that a Xiaomi branded 5G handset will be the first powered by the Snapdragon 750G when the integrated circuit is released later this year.

