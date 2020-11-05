Here's how the big-battery Moto G9 Power will look





Before moving to the Moto G10 family, however, you'd expect the Lenovo-owned company to complete the G9 lineup first, and that's precisely what we think is about to happen any day now. Specifically, the big-battery Moto G9 Power is likely to be officially announced and commercially released at some point before Christmas after having many of its key specifications leaked last week













Speaking of notches, there won't be one on the G9 Power, which shouldn't come as a surprise for those familiar with the design of the early 2020-released G8 Power , aka Moto G Power . Interestingly, the hole punch screen is purportedly set to grow in size from 6.4 to 6.78 inches while losing in quality due to a resolution downgrade from 2300 x 1080 to 1640 x 720 pixels.





Clearly, Motorola wants to keep the price point as low as possible, and with the extra screen real estate and a battery capacity upgrade from 5,000 to 6,000mAh, the easiest way to do that must have been settling for an inferior pixel count.





The same cannot be said about the primary rear-facing camera, mind you, which is expected to go from 16 all the way up to 64 megapixels, while the selfie shooter should retain its 16MP count. The specs of the other two imaging sensors found on the back of the G9 Power are not etched in stone yet, but previous reports called for modest-sounding 2MP depth and macro lenses.





With a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, 4 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a more than respectable 20W charger included in the retail box as standard, the Moto G9 Power is tipped to cost €250 or so when it eventually goes on sale in Europe, which means its recommended price could be set at around $250 in the US... provided the phone is in fact headed that way.