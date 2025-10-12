iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?

Avalanche1
Avalanche1
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Doubt it

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Apple and Samsung (and others for that matter) have taken design inspiration from each other for years. This is not unique to just the phone industry but has been true in the AV, automotive, food, etc industries for ever. Remember the old adage "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery". If it wasn't so divisive, it would almost be comical watching the childishness trash talking from both sides. I am not a fan of Apple's ecosystem at all but so e love it and I wish Apple all the success as I wish all the other manufacturers all the success. I have been a Samsung/Android fan for years now and will remain so until their is a compelling reason to move to another platform. I do think Samsung needs to be more aggressive with their product features or they risk getting left behind in the Android space. I just hope we learn to respect others opinions and stop the name calling and shaming. Most Apple people will always be Apple people and the same for Android people.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
NateDiaz
NateDiaz
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Isn't it very obvious seeing that Orange shade on S26?

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago

" All of this brings us to the elephant in the room begging to be addressed: is Samsung copying Apple? In my honest opinion, no." A lot of #ISheep jumped the gun and as we get closer to the realest of the S26 series we see that in fact Samsung is NOT and does NOT need to copy Apple.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
houseofcortez
houseofcortez
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Samsung had an orange variant about three years back if anyone is copying its Apple. That being said no company has the patent on the color orange.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Espen
Espen
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

And the same 5000 mAh battery😕

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Qwerty22Twenty
Qwerty22Twenty
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

This author needs to be blacklisted in some way or at least told to stop. I think about everyone has enough of these ragebait articles. At least this article is slightly more tame than the last one... but it doesn't change anything.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
DudemanBrochief
DudemanBrochief
Arena Apprentice
• 23h agoedited
↵NateDiaz said:

Isn't it very obvious seeing that Orange shade on S26?

Orange was available on s24... STOP living in the bubble of today. Some of us actually have a memory function that others seem to have lost... iFruit did not invent orange.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 13h ago

I am pleased that PA has published this article, as it will provide a clear demonstration of the ignorance exhibited by FAN GIRLS. It is evident that they replicate the design elements of the watch Ultra, including its colors and the back of the S26 Edge camera island. However, these individuals will vehemently deny any such similarities.#JustSaying

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 13h ago
"Is Samsung copying Apple?"The question posed is inaccurate. The appropriate inquiry to pose is whether Samsung is once again copying Apple.


Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
