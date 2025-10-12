Home Discussions You are here Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17? General Abdullah Asim • Published: Oct 12, 2025, 1:50 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Doubt it Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Apple and Samsung (and others for that matter) have taken design inspiration from each other for years. This is not unique to just the phone industry but has been true in the AV, automotive, food, etc industries for ever. Remember the old adage "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery". If it wasn't so divisive, it would almost be comical watching the childishness trash talking from both sides. I am not a fan of Apple's ecosystem at all but so e love it and I wish Apple all the success as I wish all the other manufacturers all the success. I have been a Samsung/Android fan for years now and will remain so until their is a compelling reason to move to another platform. I do think Samsung needs to be more aggressive with their product features or they risk getting left behind in the Android space. I just hope we learn to respect others opinions and stop the name calling and shaming. Most Apple people will always be Apple people and the same for Android people. Like 2 Reactions All Quote NateDiaz Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Isn't it very obvious seeing that Orange shade on S26? Like 1 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1d ago ... " All of this brings us to the elephant in the room begging to be addressed: is Samsung copying Apple? In my honest opinion, no." A lot of #ISheep jumped the gun and as we get closer to the realest of the S26 series we see that in fact Samsung is NOT and does NOT need to copy Apple. Like Reactions All Quote houseofcortez Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Samsung had an orange variant about three years back if anyone is copying its Apple. That being said no company has the patent on the color orange. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Espen Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... And the same 5000 mAh battery😕 Like Reactions All Quote Qwerty22Twenty Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... This author needs to be blacklisted in some way or at least told to stop. I think about everyone has enough of these ragebait articles. At least this article is slightly more tame than the last one... but it doesn't change anything. Like 1 Reactions All Quote DudemanBrochief Arena Apprentice • 23h agoedited ↵NateDiaz said: Isn't it very obvious seeing that Orange shade on S26? ... Orange was available on s24... STOP living in the bubble of today. Some of us actually have a memory function that others seem to have lost... iFruit did not invent orange. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 13h ago ... I am pleased that PA has published this article, as it will provide a clear demonstration of the ignorance exhibited by FAN GIRLS. It is evident that they replicate the design elements of the watch Ultra, including its colors and the back of the S26 Edge camera island. 