Will the Galaxy S26 have Snapdragon or Exynos? I think it's time we stopped caring General Abdullah Asim • Published: Oct 12, 2025, 4:53 PM

stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... What is important in a good SOC is:1. It can provide enough performance to create a smooth responsive experience. Most every modern SOC has met and surpassed that hurdle in the past few years.2. Low power operation to extend battery life3. Thermal efficiency (goes hand in hand with low power operation) that is manageable with a compact cooling system minimizing the need for thermal throttling. 4. Reasonable cost and availability so as to minimize retail cost.If the Exynos, Snapdragon, Apple Axx, and/or Media Tech can all meet all these goals then they all should be considered perfectly acceptable solutions. Making decisions based purely on benchmark scores is short sighted and meaningless.

Qwerty22Twenty Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... What is the purpose of writing this article? It just feels like a repeat/summary of the past articles, but I guess they need to pay their bills too. It doesnt matter, heres my take: 🤔I believe that most people just havent ever cared about this whole Snapdragon vs. Exynos conflict since they would never have realized it in the first place, this is becoming especially true in recent years since Samsung is finally catching up in chip manufacturing.This might be a hot take, but looking in to it, I would actually prefer an Exynos chip for the first time ever if that meant Samsung would provide better specs since its cheaper for them to just use whatever theyre making instead of buying snapdragon chips.

Doakie Arena Master • 18h ago ... Processor is mainly important that it's powerful enough that it hangs with other flagships, and that it's battery efficient enough that it also hangs with other flagships. The biggest red flag in this situation is the Pixel 10 series, totally underpowered on CPU and GPU that it doesn't seem like it's worth the money or worthy to be called a flagship. However I have a LG V60 and a OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren that are in my vintage smartphone collection and the Snapdragon 855+ and Snapdragon 865 still are fast enough to do everyday tasks. No stutters, no hiccups. The biggest deal is whether they're missing 5G bands, also whether their battery life is enough to hang with today's phones. Old processors are plenty fast, they're just not power efficient.
