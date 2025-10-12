iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Apple, other tech firms avoid major serious non-tariff issue with China

Phonearena team
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Every country, including China, should be looking for alternatives to everything right now. Glad we're finally learning this lesson.

Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 16h ago

The US and EU were all cheering when they restricted dual use Chips/goods in Russia (fridges and washing machines - Von Der Liar).


China put this restriction on all countries, for their security. NATO can't throw fits now when things turn on them. This is restricting NATOs ability to make weapons that they send to cartels, Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan (against China). Hopefully less bombs on civilians and children in the Middle East.




alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 15h ago

If Trump helps take back Donbas from Russia, Zelensky will send minerals. He's even ready to change the name to Donaldbas, very strongly.

Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 6h ago
↵alanrock said:

If Trump helps take back Donbas from Russia, Zelensky will send minerals. He's even ready to change the name to Donaldbas, very strongly.

He might even help Zelensky (Elensky, Z is a bad letter for them) take Moscow as he hinted for Elensky to do earlier.


