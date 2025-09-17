Amazon brings the Moto G Power (2025) to its best price yet again
Amazon gives you another chance to get Motorola's budget-friendly option at its biggest discount to date.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Last week, Motorola launched a limited-time bundle offer on the budget Moto G Power (2025), selling it with four Moto Tags at no additional cost. While that promotion has ended, you can still save on this Android device: Amazon is currently offering a $50 discount on both colors.
In other words, you can grab the latest G Power for just under $250. And while that may not sound like the hottest deal out there, it’s actually pretty awesome — the Motorola phone hasn’t received a more substantial price cut since its release.
But beyond the good looks, what exactly does this handset offer? It’s no flagship killer, of course. Still, it performs mostly fine for daily tasks, making it perfectly decent for budget-conscious users. The Android phone packs a 6.8-inch display with reasonably sharp resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. However, it uses an LCD panel instead of OLED, so you don’t get exceptional contrast and depth of color.
What about the camera? You have a 50MP main and an 8MP lens on the rear, plus a 16MP selfie lens. As the photo samples in our Moto G Power (2025) review show, it takes good-looking images that aren’t spectacular but mostly correspond to its price.
Ultimately, the Moto G Power (2025) isn’t trying to compete with mid-range or flagship phones. But users who need an affordable device with no extra bells and whistles should have it on their radar, especially when it’s $50 off at Amazon.
In other words, you can grab the latest G Power for just under $250. And while that may not sound like the hottest deal out there, it’s actually pretty awesome — the Motorola phone hasn’t received a more substantial price cut since its release.
Sporting vibrant colors and a vegan leather back, this bad boy looks similar to other Moto G options. That’s not a bad thing, of course — especially since this design helps keep fingerprints to a minimum.
But beyond the good looks, what exactly does this handset offer? It’s no flagship killer, of course. Still, it performs mostly fine for daily tasks, making it perfectly decent for budget-conscious users. The Android phone packs a 6.8-inch display with reasonably sharp resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. However, it uses an LCD panel instead of OLED, so you don’t get exceptional contrast and depth of color.
Under the hood, it features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, paired with 8GB RAM. This SoC isn’t considerably faster than the Dimensity 7020 used in last year’s G Power 5G (2024), but it’s still decent enough for browsing, streaming, and light use.
What about the camera? You have a 50MP main and an 8MP lens on the rear, plus a 16MP selfie lens. As the photo samples in our Moto G Power (2025) review show, it takes good-looking images that aren’t spectacular but mostly correspond to its price.
Ultimately, the Moto G Power (2025) isn’t trying to compete with mid-range or flagship phones. But users who need an affordable device with no extra bells and whistles should have it on their radar, especially when it’s $50 off at Amazon.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
17 Sep, 2025Amazon brings the Moto G Power (2025) to its best price yet again
12 Sep, 2025The budget Moto G Power (2025) comes with four gifts worth $100 right now
08 Sep, 2025The Moto G Stylus (2025) hits a new best price at Amazon, only for a limited time
26 Aug, 2025The budget Moto G Power (2025) just got $50 cheaper and a lot more exciting
22 Aug, 2025I'd grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) in a heartbeat — it's unbelievably cheap for a limited time
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: