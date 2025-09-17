Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Amazon brings the Moto G Power (2025) to its best price yet again

Amazon gives you another chance to get Motorola's budget-friendly option at its biggest discount to date.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Moto G Power (2025) in an outdoor setting, showing its display.
Last week, Motorola launched a limited-time bundle offer on the budget Moto G Power (2025), selling it with four Moto Tags at no additional cost. While that promotion has ended, you can still save on this Android device: Amazon is currently offering a $50 discount on both colors.

Moto G Power (2025): $50 off

$50 off (17%)
The Moto G Power (2025) is available for $50 off its original price right now, bringing it back to its best price at Amazon. The promo is available on both colors, but it might not remain too long. If you're feeling tempted, now's the time to act.
Buy at Amazon

In other words, you can grab the latest G Power for just under $250. And while that may not sound like the hottest deal out there, it’s actually pretty awesome — the Motorola phone hasn’t received a more substantial price cut since its release.

Sporting vibrant colors and a vegan leather back, this bad boy looks similar to other Moto G options. That’s not a bad thing, of course — especially since this design helps keep fingerprints to a minimum.

But beyond the good looks, what exactly does this handset offer? It’s no flagship killer, of course. Still, it performs mostly fine for daily tasks, making it perfectly decent for budget-conscious users. The Android phone packs a 6.8-inch display with reasonably sharp resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. However, it uses an LCD panel instead of OLED, so you don’t get exceptional contrast and depth of color.

Under the hood, it features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, paired with 8GB RAM. This SoC isn’t considerably faster than the Dimensity 7020 used in last year’s G Power 5G (2024), but it’s still decent enough for browsing, streaming, and light use.

What about the camera? You have a 50MP main and an 8MP lens on the rear, plus a 16MP selfie lens. As the photo samples in our Moto G Power (2025) review show, it takes good-looking images that aren’t spectacular but mostly correspond to its price.

Ultimately, the Moto G Power (2025) isn’t trying to compete with mid-range or flagship phones. But users who need an affordable device with no extra bells and whistles should have it on their radar, especially when it’s $50 off at Amazon.

Amazon brings the Moto G Power (2025) to its best price yet again

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Motorola Moto G - Deals History
116 stories
17 Sep, 2025
Amazon brings the Moto G Power (2025) to its best price yet again
12 Sep, 2025
The budget Moto G Power (2025) comes with four gifts worth $100 right now
08 Sep, 2025
The Moto G Stylus (2025) hits a new best price at Amazon, only for a limited time
26 Aug, 2025
The budget Moto G Power (2025) just got $50 cheaper and a lot more exciting
22 Aug, 2025
I'd grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) in a heartbeat — it's unbelievably cheap for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public

by Anam Hamid • 1

Shocking report claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with Exynos, not Snapdragon chipset

by Sebastian Pier • 2

Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
Dead zones could be history soon – whether you’re with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or anyone else
Dead zones could be history soon – whether you’re with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or anyone else
Galaxy S26 Ultra may flaunt never-before-seen display technologies
Galaxy S26 Ultra may flaunt never-before-seen display technologies

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless